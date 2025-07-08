$41.730.01
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine at Trump's direction
03:46 AM • 25161 views
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine at Trump's direction
July 7, 05:19 PM • 64399 views
Ukraine can start EU accession talks without unanimous support - Stefanishyna
Exclusive
July 7, 12:46 PM • 78211 views
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Exclusive
July 7, 11:23 AM • 107700 views
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
July 7, 08:27 AM • 115759 views
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Exclusive
July 7, 07:42 AM • 111002 views
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 207008 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
July 7, 03:41 AM • 68690 views
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Exclusive
July 6, 12:18 PM • 85303 views
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 08:52 AM • 138528 views
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Delays of over 8 hours: how trains run amid bad weather

Kyiv • UNN

 • 215 views

As of the morning of July 8, Ukrzaliznytsia updated the list of trains delayed due to bad weather, including train No. 749/750 Vienna-Kyiv, which will be delayed by eight hours. Stormy weather conditions in Zakarpattia, Slovakia, and Hungary caused changes in passenger train schedules.

Delays of over 8 hours: how trains run amid bad weather

As of the morning of July 8, Ukrzaliznytsia updated the list of trains delayed due to bad weather. In particular, train No. 749/750 Vienna-Kyiv will be delayed by eight hours, UNN reports with reference to the railway carrier's website.

Details

Hungarian and Slovak railways warn that stormy weather conditions in Zakarpattia, as well as in Slovakia and Hungary, have caused a number of changes in passenger train schedules this night.

It is noted that the time of delay and departure of the Ukrainian train will be determined taking into account the travel time of buses and in coordination between the dispatchers of the three countries. At the same time, operational changes are possible depending on the development of the situation, primarily in Hungary.

Ukrzaliznytsia published the train delay schedule as of 8:00 on July 8:

  • No. 749/750 Vienna Main-Kyiv-Pas. (+8:00);
    • No. 9/10 Kyiv-Pas.-Budapest-Keleti (+3:13);
      • No. 81/82 Chop-Kyiv-Pas. (+2:59);
        • No. 749/750 Kyiv-Pas.-Vienna Main (+2:55);
          • No. 9/10 Budapest-Keleti-Kyiv-Pas. (+1:36);
            • No. 13/14 Solotvyno-1-Kyiv-Pas. (+1:03);
              • No. 95/96 Rakhiv-Kyiv-Pas. (+0:32);
                • No. 27/28 Kyiv-Pas.-Chop (+0:23);
                  • No. 749/750 Chop-Kyiv-Pas. (+0:23);
                    • No. 779/780 Sumy-Kyiv-Pas. (+0:22);
                      • No. 705/706 Kyiv-Pas.-Przemyśl Main (+0:21);
                        • No. 21/22 Kharkiv-Pas.-Lviv (+0:13);
                          • No. 103/104 Kramatorsk-Lviv (+0:13);
                            • No. 351/352 Kyiv-Pas.-Chisinau (+0:12);
                              • No. 711/712 Kyiv-Pas.-Kramatorsk (+0:09);
                                • No. 3/4 Zaporizhzhia-1-Uzhhorod (+0:08);
                                  • No. 35/36 Przemyśl Main-Odesa-Holovna (+0:06);
                                    • No. 37/38 Mukachevo-Odesa-Holovna (+0:06);
                                      • No. 71/72 Pavlohrad-1-Lviv (+0:04);
                                        • No. 127/128 Zaporizhzhia-1-Lviv (+0:04);
                                          • No. 85/86 Zaporizhzhia-1-Lviv (+0:04).

                                            Addition

                                            From July 11, Ukrzaliznytsia is launching a new regional train No. 826/825 Lviv - Ternopil - Khmelnytskyi, which will run daily, except Tuesdays. After repairs, it received individual soft seats with adjustable positions and USB sockets for charging gadgets, and a number of other improvements.

