Delays of over 8 hours: how trains run amid bad weather

As of the morning of July 8, Ukrzaliznytsia updated the list of trains delayed due to bad weather. In particular, train No. 749/750 Vienna-Kyiv will be delayed by eight hours, UNN reports with reference to the railway carrier's website.

Details

Hungarian and Slovak railways warn that stormy weather conditions in Zakarpattia, as well as in Slovakia and Hungary, have caused a number of changes in passenger train schedules this night.

It is noted that the time of delay and departure of the Ukrainian train will be determined taking into account the travel time of buses and in coordination between the dispatchers of the three countries. At the same time, operational changes are possible depending on the development of the situation, primarily in Hungary.

Ukrzaliznytsia published the train delay schedule as of 8:00 on July 8:

No. 749/750 Vienna Main-Kyiv-Pas. (+8:00);

No. 9/10 Kyiv-Pas.-Budapest-Keleti (+3:13);

No. 81/82 Chop-Kyiv-Pas. (+2:59);

No. 749/750 Kyiv-Pas.-Vienna Main (+2:55);

No. 9/10 Budapest-Keleti-Kyiv-Pas. (+1:36);

No. 13/14 Solotvyno-1-Kyiv-Pas. (+1:03);

No. 95/96 Rakhiv-Kyiv-Pas. (+0:32);

No. 27/28 Kyiv-Pas.-Chop (+0:23);

No. 749/750 Chop-Kyiv-Pas. (+0:23);

No. 779/780 Sumy-Kyiv-Pas. (+0:22);

No. 705/706 Kyiv-Pas.-Przemyśl Main (+0:21);

No. 21/22 Kharkiv-Pas.-Lviv (+0:13);

No. 103/104 Kramatorsk-Lviv (+0:13);

No. 351/352 Kyiv-Pas.-Chisinau (+0:12);

No. 711/712 Kyiv-Pas.-Kramatorsk (+0:09);

No. 3/4 Zaporizhzhia-1-Uzhhorod (+0:08);

No. 35/36 Przemyśl Main-Odesa-Holovna (+0:06);

No. 37/38 Mukachevo-Odesa-Holovna (+0:06);

No. 71/72 Pavlohrad-1-Lviv (+0:04);

No. 127/128 Zaporizhzhia-1-Lviv (+0:04);

No. 85/86 Zaporizhzhia-1-Lviv (+0:04).

Addition

From July 11, Ukrzaliznytsia is launching a new regional train No. 826/825 Lviv - Ternopil - Khmelnytskyi, which will run daily, except Tuesdays. After repairs, it received individual soft seats with adjustable positions and USB sockets for charging gadgets, and a number of other improvements.