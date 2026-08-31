Defense financing, energy, and preparations for winter — Zelenskyy and Koretskyi identified priorities for the coming weeks

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi coordinated diplomatic efforts for the coming weeks. Among the priorities are financing Ukraine’s defense, as well as energy and preparations for winter, reports UNN.

We coordinated diplomatic efforts for the coming weeks. Three key priorities: financing Ukraine’s defense, our long-range operations and middle strikes; energy and preparations for winter; and the full implementation of the necessary social programs in Ukraine and support for economic activity - Zelenskyy said.

According to the President, Koretskyi reported on the implementation of agreements already reached with partners and preparations for additional steps, in particular with Canada, Norway and other key states.

Ukrainian ministries and the Office team must demonstrate a significantly faster pace and fully work through what we discussed at the leaders’ level. To cover Ukraine’s defense shortfall and energy needs, further develop social programs and support Ukrainian business activity at this stage of the war, absolutely all opportunities for cooperation with partners must be used. No opportunity should be missed. First and foremost, this is a task for the ministries of foreign affairs, defense, finance, energy and economy of Ukraine. Real results are needed - Zelenskyy added.

According to the Head of State, various partners are also clearly interested in supporting veterans’ programs in Ukraine, and the relevant ministry needs to be much more active.

We agreed with the Prime Minister on corresponding additional sectoral work. I thank all partners for their willingness to stand with Ukraine and Ukrainians! - Zelenskyy concluded.

The Cabinet of Ministers will review the curfew and the operation of infrastructure during Russian attacks — Koretskyi