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The Cabinet of Ministers will review the curfew and the operation of infrastructure during Russian attacks — Koretskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

The Cabinet of Ministers is preparing new rules for the operation of businesses, transport, and the metro during air threats. The proposals are expected to be presented at the beginning of next week.

The Cabinet of Ministers will review the curfew and the operation of infrastructure during Russian attacks — Koretskyi

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine plans to review approaches to the curfew, as well as the operation of businesses, transport, the metro and other infrastructure facilities during various types of air threats. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi reported this, according to UNN.

Details

According to the head of government, Russia is attempting to paralyze economic activity in Kyiv and other major cities through prolonged attacks, so response algorithms must change.

We are working on decisions regarding the operation of businesses and institutions during various types of danger, the organization of logistics and transport, and the operation of the metro and other infrastructure facilities, with the aim of providing greater protection for people and ensuring the possibility of living in our cities and communities

- Koretskyi stated.

Separately, the government plans to review approaches to the curfew and civilians' access to more оперативе information about air threats—without additional risks to security.

All involved services and agencies are working on a comprehensive and well-founded approach. We plan to formulate the necessary proposals at the beginning of next week, present them to the public and proceed with implementation

 - the prime minister noted.

To remind you

As a result of enemy attacks throughout the day on August 29, the number of people injured in the capital rose to 8. Medics hospitalized three of the wounded.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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