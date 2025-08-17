From August 4 to 16, as a result of joint actions of units and subunits of the National Guard of Ukraine and the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a number of settlements in Donetsk region were cleared of invaders. The enemy suffered significant losses.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are successful in several directions - reports the General Staff.

As a result of joint actions of units and subunits of the National Guard of Ukraine and the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which are part of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov", the following settlements in Donetsk region have been cleared:

Hruzke;

Rubizhne;

Novovodyane;

Petrivka;

Vesele;

Zoloty Kolodyaz.

The city of Pokrovsk was also cleared of enemy groups and individual occupiers. This was carried out by the forces of the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces and adjacent units.

Over the past day, as a result of active actions in the North-Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian units advanced in several locations.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine achieved success in the area of Yablunivka, Sumy region - there the advance was up to 1000 meters.

Invader losses

In total, as a result of active actions in the corps' operational zone, the enemy suffered significant personnel losses. As of August 16, they are:4

irrecoverable – 910 people;

sanitary – 335 people;

captivity – 37 people.

The enemy lost a significant amount of equipment and weapons.

8 tanks of Russian occupiers, 6 armored combat vehicles, 103 units of automotive and motor vehicles, one MLRS, 18 guns and 91 UAVs of various types were destroyed and damaged - informs the General Staff, noting statistics for the period August 4 - 16.

In the North-Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian units advanced by 1-2.5 km. The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue active actions to destroy the enemy and liberate settlements.

Ukrainian troops will not be able to carry out a safe and orderly withdrawal of troops from the unoccupied part of Donetsk region in accordance with the demand of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin without a complete ceasefire throughout the theater of operations.