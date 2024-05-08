Decaf is already available at 112 WOG filling stations

The WOG filling station network continues to expand the geography of filling stations, where, in addition to the legendary best coffee, you can also enjoy decaf. It is already available at 112 major city and highway filling stations in 16 regions of Ukraine.

More than 10 years ago, WOG was one of the first companies to develop a new culture of quality coffee consumption. Throughout the years, the company has been following this strategy, offering customers both new drinks and the opportunity to choose the beans for their preparation.

Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Lviv, Rivne, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Poltava, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Chernivtsi, Sumy and Kharkiv regions are the regions where WOG filling stations are located, where guests can order ALWAYS.

"WOG CAFE at our filling stations is one of the largest mono-branded coffee shops where you can order your favorite decaf coffee drinks. In addition, we adhere to the principles of responsible coffee consumption: only our guests decide when to drink traditional coffee and when to drink decaf. Moreover, regardless of the chosen bean, the price of the drink will remain the same," says Iryna Sokolovska, Director of Catering and Interscience.

"In early 2023, WOG launched the ZAVZHLYKAVA project, offering decaf coffee to its guests. We started with a pilot at 26 filling stations in Kyiv region. Our guests appreciated the novelty, so the geography of the project was gradually expanded, and today you can taste your favorite coffee drinks made with decaffeinated beans at more than 100 filling stations in most of Ukraine. But we are not stopping there. Soon, ZAVZHLYKAVA will cover another segment," announced Gennadiy Karlinsky, Marketing Director of WOG filling stations.

By the way, the coffee beans for its preparation are traditionally supplied by a reliable German company J.J. Darboven, which has been proven over many years of cooperation. If you haven't tried decaf at WOG yet, it's time to try it and compare its taste and aroma with traditional coffee.

The caffeine content in the beans is 0.04 - 0.06 %.