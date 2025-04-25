The meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US President's Special Envoy Stephen Witcoff lasted more than two hours, UNN reports citing Russian media.

Details

According to the Kremlin, Putin's aide Yuriy Ushakov and Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries Kirill Dmitriev also took part in the negotiations from the Russian side.

The meeting in the Kremlin began today around 14:20 Moscow time and, as noted, ended around 16:25 Moscow time.

Russian media also published a video of the beginning of the meeting between representatives of the United States and Russia, which filmed the presidents greeting each other in English. Details of the negotiations have not yet been disclosed.

Later, propagandists circulated a video of a motorcade, which probably includes Special Envoy Witcoff, leaving the Kremlin.

Let us remind you

The Kremlin has once again named its conditions for an "instant" end to the war. Peskov said that the war would end instantly if Ukraine withdrew troops from Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhia regions. He claims that these regions are part of the Russian Federation.