Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 14045 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

10:48 AM • 27554 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

10:30 AM • 33230 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 09:10 AM • 30100 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
April 25, 07:40 AM • 36545 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

April 25, 05:56 AM • 71153 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 24, 06:25 PM • 56591 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Exclusive
April 24, 04:02 PM • 90356 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM • 86749 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

April 24, 11:00 AM • 98718 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Putin's meeting with US special envoy Witkoff lasted more than two hours

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2276 views

Negotiations with the participation of the Russian dictator's aide Ushakov and representative Kirill Dmitriev took place in the Kremlin. Details of the meeting have not yet been disclosed.

Putin's meeting with US special envoy Witkoff lasted more than two hours

The meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US President's Special Envoy Stephen Witcoff lasted more than two hours, UNN reports citing Russian media.

Details

According to the Kremlin, Putin's aide Yuriy Ushakov and Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries Kirill Dmitriev also took part in the negotiations from the Russian side.

The meeting in the Kremlin began today around 14:20 Moscow time and, as noted, ended around 16:25 Moscow time.

Russian media also published a video of the beginning of the meeting between representatives of the United States and Russia, which filmed the presidents greeting each other in English. Details of the negotiations have not yet been disclosed.

Later, propagandists circulated a video of a motorcade, which probably includes Special Envoy Witcoff, leaving the Kremlin.

Let us remind you

The Kremlin has once again named its conditions for an "instant" end to the war. Peskov said that the war would end instantly if Ukraine withdrew troops from Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhia regions. He claims that these regions are part of the Russian Federation.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

WarPolitics
Donetsk Oblast
Steve Witkoff
Luhansk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine
