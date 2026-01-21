Davos Forum: Russia, through Lavrov, rejected any prospects for a peace agreement - ISW

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
January 20, 08:12 PM • 13997 views
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
January 20, 07:42 PM • 27977 views
European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland
January 20, 06:44 PM • 25069 views
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
January 20, 03:45 PM • 39550 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Exclusive
January 20, 01:37 PM • 28835 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
January 20, 01:28 PM • 40767 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
January 20, 11:08 AM • 24035 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
January 20, 11:00 AM • 28871 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
January 20, 09:39 AM • 26316 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
January 20, 09:21 AM • 26510 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The strongest snowfalls and Arctic cold in 60 years have paralyzed traffic in AsiaJanuary 20, 07:55 PM • 6788 views
Donald Trump's approval rating drops to 40% in his second term's first year - MediaJanuary 20, 08:35 PM • 4336 views
Dispute over Greenland disrupted plans to sign an agreement on Ukraine at the Davos forum - AxiosJanuary 20, 09:41 PM • 4824 views
US seizes seventh tanker in Caribbean linked to VenezuelaVideo11:38 PM • 9366 views
Trump reveals why he cannot end the war between Russia and Ukraine12:14 AM • 16442 views
Publications
Federico Fellini's Birthday: Top 3 Must-Watch Films by the DirectorJanuary 20, 07:12 PM • 19804 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with RussiaJanuary 20, 03:45 PM • 39542 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by RealityJanuary 20, 01:28 PM • 40765 views
Save Odrex? The Ministry of Health has not made a decision for almost two weeks based on the results of the inspection of the scandalous clinicJanuary 20, 10:57 AM • 39564 views
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk AirportPhotoVideoJanuary 20, 07:20 AM • 51684 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Vitali Klitschko
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Davos
Greenland
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
What's happening in Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's marriage: insiders speak of tension in the relationshipJanuary 20, 05:49 PM • 11025 views
Amidst the scandal with his eldest son, David Beckham spoke about children's mistakesJanuary 20, 05:16 PM • 14606 views
Netflix changes Warner Bros. merger offer amid Paramount pressureJanuary 20, 04:21 PM • 15765 views
Jerry Heil stated that there are attempts to remove her from the Eurovision 2026 National SelectionPhotoJanuary 20, 02:39 PM • 22553 views
Musk asked subscribers if he should buy Ryanair amid a dispute with the CEOJanuary 20, 02:32 PM • 20882 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Gold

Davos Forum: Russia, through Lavrov, rejected any prospects for a peace agreement - ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during the World Economic Forum in Davos, rejected conditions for peace in Ukraine. The diplomat confirmed Russia's commitment to addressing the "root causes" of the war.

Davos Forum: Russia, through Lavrov, rejected any prospects for a peace agreement - ISW

Russia, through the mouth of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, is trying to justify to its own population the rejection of any conditions that will be announced during the World Forum in Davos. This is stated in the material of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

Analysts point to Lavrov's statement during the forum, in which he reaffirmed Russia's commitment to addressing the so-called "root causes" of its war in Ukraine.

Lavrov and other Kremlin officials have repeatedly identified these "root causes" as NATO expansion and alleged discrimination against the Russian people, the Russian language, and the Russian Orthodox Church (a Kremlin-controlled instrument of influence) in Ukraine. Lavrov also confirmed on January 20 the Kremlin's rejection of any peace agreement that does not transfer all of "Novorossiya" to Russia and provide Ukraine with security guarantees from Europe.

- the authors point out.

Lavrov demands security guarantees for all parties in the war in Ukraine11.12.25, 11:02 • 2980 views

They emphasize that Lavrov explicitly rejected the 20-point peace plan of the US, Ukraine, and Europe and listed demands that do not correspond to the terms of the initial 28-point peace plan proposed by the US, including a demand for territories beyond those illegally annexed by Russia.

Lavrov also rejected a possible temporary or permanent ceasefire in Ukraine, as Ukraine could "then attack the Russian Federation again," falsely accusing Ukraine of attacking Russia in the past, while Russia was the initiator of all military aggression against Ukraine.

- noted in ISW.

They conclude that high-ranking Kremlin officials, including Putin, have repeatedly demonstrated that Russia will not be satisfied with a peaceful settlement that does not meet Russia's uncompromising terms or that only concerns Ukraine and does not involve a radical restructuring of NATO.

Recall

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that the diplomatic conflict between the US and Europe over Greenland's sovereignty exposed "crisis trends" within Western society. According to him, these disagreements "threaten the further existence of NATO as a cohesive alliance."

Lavrov reveals Russia's expanded goals in Ukraine, going beyond discussed peace plan - ISW15.01.26, 07:14 • 10306 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Vladimir Putin
Greenland
Institute for the Study of War
NATO
Europe
United States
Ukraine