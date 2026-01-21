Russia, through the mouth of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, is trying to justify to its own population the rejection of any conditions that will be announced during the World Forum in Davos. This is stated in the material of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Analysts point to Lavrov's statement during the forum, in which he reaffirmed Russia's commitment to addressing the so-called "root causes" of its war in Ukraine.

Lavrov and other Kremlin officials have repeatedly identified these "root causes" as NATO expansion and alleged discrimination against the Russian people, the Russian language, and the Russian Orthodox Church (a Kremlin-controlled instrument of influence) in Ukraine. Lavrov also confirmed on January 20 the Kremlin's rejection of any peace agreement that does not transfer all of "Novorossiya" to Russia and provide Ukraine with security guarantees from Europe. - the authors point out.

They emphasize that Lavrov explicitly rejected the 20-point peace plan of the US, Ukraine, and Europe and listed demands that do not correspond to the terms of the initial 28-point peace plan proposed by the US, including a demand for territories beyond those illegally annexed by Russia.

Lavrov also rejected a possible temporary or permanent ceasefire in Ukraine, as Ukraine could "then attack the Russian Federation again," falsely accusing Ukraine of attacking Russia in the past, while Russia was the initiator of all military aggression against Ukraine. - noted in ISW.

They conclude that high-ranking Kremlin officials, including Putin, have repeatedly demonstrated that Russia will not be satisfied with a peaceful settlement that does not meet Russia's uncompromising terms or that only concerns Ukraine and does not involve a radical restructuring of NATO.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that the diplomatic conflict between the US and Europe over Greenland's sovereignty exposed "crisis trends" within Western society. According to him, these disagreements "threaten the further existence of NATO as a cohesive alliance."

