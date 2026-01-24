Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen visited Greenland after Trump abandoned the forceful scenario

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen arrived in the capital of Greenland on Friday for urgent consultations with the island's leader, Jens-Frederik Nielsen. The visit took place against the backdrop of an unexpected softening of White House rhetoric and the announcement of a "framework agreement" between the US and NATO, which temporarily averted the threat of military invasion and the imposition of economic sanctions against European allies. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

Weeks of tension subsided after Donald Trump's meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum. The US President announced that he was abandoning plans for a forceful takeover of the island and canceling threats of tariffs.

Although the details of the agreements remain a secret, Trump hinted at a "concept agreement" that includes increased American military presence and the deployment of elements of the "Iron Dome" system in the Arctic.

We are in a serious situation. Everyone sees it. Now there is a diplomatic, political path that we will follow. - Frederiksen commented on the situation after landing in Nuuk.

Next steps and uncertainty

Frederiksen's trip has the status of a "working visit", the purpose of which is to prepare for difficult negotiations with Washington, which are to begin in the coming weeks. The US is expected to demand a revision of the 1951 defense agreement to lift restrictions on its military activities in Greenland. At the same time, skepticism remains in Europe regarding the duration of "peace" with Trump, as the American president has already appointed Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio responsible for further promoting US interests in the Arctic.

