Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4648 views

On September 30, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv will consider a motion by the co-founders of Concord Bank to overturn the investigator's decision to close the criminal proceedings against Oleksandr Zyma, director of the NBU's legal department. The case was closed due to the absence of elements of a criminal offense, despite the Sosedko sisters being recognized as victims.

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv on Tuesday, September 30, will consider the petition of the co-founders of Concord Bank, Olena and Yulia Sosedka, to overturn the investigator's decision to close the criminal proceedings against Oleksandr Zyma, director of the legal department of the National Bank of Ukraine, UNN writes.

My sister and I were recognized as victims of Zyma's actions, and investigators questioned him afterward. Apparently, he said he was innocent, and for some reason, the investigators believed him and closed the case, despite evidence to the contrary. We appealed this decision, and on Tuesday, the court will consider our petition.

- Olena Sosedka told UNN.

The hearing is scheduled for 10:20 AM.

Additionally

Earlier, the Investigation Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv, in response to a request from UNN, confirmed that the investigator had closed the criminal proceedings against Oleksandr Zyma regarding alleged abuse of power or official position, which led to grave consequences. The case was closed due to the alleged absence of elements of a criminal offense in his actions. Olena Sosedka, co-founder of Concord Bank, who was recognized as a victim in this case, told UNN in a comment that she plans to appeal the investigator's decision to close the criminal proceedings. At the same time, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, in response to a request from UNN, reported that they plan to ascertain the legality of closing the criminal proceedings against Zyma.

Recall

The State Bureau of Investigation opened a criminal case against the NBU's chief lawyer in late 2023 due to alleged abuse of power or official position, which led to grave consequences. Zyma, who is also the head of the administrative council of the Deposit Guarantee Fund, intervened in court proceedings by sending a letter on behalf of the National Bank of Ukraine to the Fund. In the letter, he "recommended" withdrawing lawsuits filed against the National Bank. It is worth noting that the regulator's chief lawyer asked to withdraw lawsuits filed by Concord Bank even before the start of its liquidation process. The plaintiff in court planned to appeal fines totaling almost 63.5 million hryvnias imposed by the regulator.

The Fund complied with this recommendation, which, according to the bank's co-owner Olena Sosedka, deprived shareholders of their constitutional right to a fair trial.

Later, the investigation of the criminal proceedings was transferred to the Pechersk Police Department in Kyiv, whose investigators recognized Concord's co-founders, Olena and Yulia Sosedka, as victims. According to lawyers, the investigation thus confirmed that Oleksandr Zyma's actions caused real significant damage to the bank's shareholders.

The police, in response to a request from UNN, reported that during the investigation, they plan to question the chief lawyer of the National Bank, after which they will consider the possibility of appealing to the court regarding his removal from office.

Experts interviewed by UNN pointed to signs of artificial delays in the investigation of this case.

The pace of the investigation also did not satisfy the Pechersk District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv. "The procedural supervisor sent instructions to the Pechersk Police Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv to intensify the pre-trial investigation," the agency reported in response to a request from UNN.

In addition, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv also, by two rulings, obliged the investigators to intensify the investigation of the mentioned criminal proceedings. However, instead of intensifying the investigation, the case was simply closed.

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Concord Bank
Olena Sosedka
National Police of Ukraine
National Bank of Ukraine
Kyiv