Countries of concern: Blinken on China, Iran and North Korea and their support for Russia

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

Countries of concern: Blinken on China, Iran and North Korea and their support for Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 59017 views

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken condemned China, Iran and North Korea for supporting Russia's military economy and defense industrial base, which made Russia's invasion of Ukraine possible.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken called China, Iran and North Korea "countries of concern" because of their participation in Russia's war economy. He said this at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on June 18, UNN reports with reference to Radio Liberty.

Details

Stoltenberg said that Russia's aggressive war in Ukraine "demonstrates and confirms the very close alliance between Russia and authoritarian states such as North Korea, as well as China and Iran.

Blinken condemned North Korea and Iran for supplying munitions to Russia.

He also called on China to stop supporting Russia's defense industrial base. Blinken said that China "cannot, on the one hand, say it wants better relations with Europe, while at the same time funding the greatest security threat since the Cold War.

China's assistance has allowed Russia to maintain its military-industrial base - "to maintain the war machine... This has to stop," Blinken said.

Add

The day before, Stoltenberg said that China is providing Russia with technologies that continue its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, so there must be consequences for Beijing because of this.  

China responds to Stoltenberg's statement on support for Putin's war in Ukraine18.06.24, 17:09 • 37083 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
United States Department of State
NATO
North Korea
Jens Stoltenberg
Europe
Anthony Blinken
China
United States
Ukraine
Iran
Poland
