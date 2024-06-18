China responds to Stoltenberg's statement on support for Putin's war in Ukraine

Beijing said that NATO should stop "attacking China" over Russia's war against Ukraine, noting that China is neither the creator nor a participant in the "Ukraine crisis," as Beijing calls the war. This was stated by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian during a briefing on June 18, when asked about NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's statement that if China continues to supply military technology to Russia and help Russia in the war in Ukraine, "the allies will have to impose a price on China.

Details

"NATO is the legacy of the Cold War and the world’s biggest military group. The world has seen what kind of role NATO has played in the 'Ukraine crisis' (as Beijing calls the war - ed.). What the NATO should do is reflect on itself, rather than smear and attack China. China is not a creator of or a party to the 'Ukraine crisis'. We are committed to promoting talks for peace. China’s objective and just position and constructive role are widely recognized by the international community. We urge relevant parties to stop deflecting the blame and sowing discord, stop fueling the flame and inciting bloc confrontation, and take concrete actions to promote the political settlement of the crisis," Lin Jian said.

Recall

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that China must face consequences for supporting Russia's war in Ukraine if it does not change its policy.