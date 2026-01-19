$43.180.08
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
02:59 PM • 2612 views
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
02:58 PM • 4260 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
Exclusive
01:29 PM • 10032 views
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
11:57 AM • 25066 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
11:54 AM • 27127 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
11:48 AM • 17102 views
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
January 19, 07:52 AM • 22774 views
Enemy pulls reserves to Pokrovsk: Syrskyi reveals situation in Pokrovsk direction
January 19, 07:13 AM • 30907 views
Trump's threats regarding Greenland force Europe to consider an alliance without the US, with a "coalition of the willing" option taking into account Ukraine's strength - Politico
January 18, 11:31 AM • 40626 views
Frosts and cold snap in Ukraine: what weather to expect next
Competition for the selection of the head of ARMA: the commission extended the deadline for submitting documents

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

The commission for the selection of the head of ARMA extended the deadline for submitting documents until February 9 due to the small number of candidates. Difficult conditions with electricity supply and communication were also taken into account.

Competition for the selection of the head of ARMA: the commission extended the deadline for submitting documents

Today, January 19, the commission for selecting the head of the National Agency of Ukraine for Identification, Tracing, and Management of Assets Obtained from Corruption and Other Crimes decided to extend the deadline for submitting documents from all interested participants in the competition by three weeks. The reason is the small number of candidates. This was reported by UNN with reference to the commission meeting.

We have already received a number of document packages from candidates, and we would like to discuss the next steps. We have at least 13 candidates. Unfortunately, this is not the number that, as a commission, we would like to see to ensure, in our opinion, the most competitive, professional selection. Therefore, at this meeting, I would propose discussing whether we, as a commission, are ready to extend the deadline for submitting documents to provide more opportunities for everyone interested.

- said the head of the competition commission Kateryna Ryzhenko.

The commission also took into account the difficult conditions with electricity supply and communication, due to which many candidates could not properly prepare and submit their documents on time.

The decision, which provides for a three-week extension (until February 9) of the deadline for submitting documents from all interested participants in the competition, was supported by all six members of the commission.

Addition

On Wednesday, June 18, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine voted in favor of bill No. 12374-d, which provides for the reform of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency. 253 people's deputies voted for the corresponding decision.

On September 25 last year, the Cabinet of Ministers formed the Competition Commission, which will select the new head of the National Agency for Identification, Tracing, and Management of Assets (ARMA).

The commission included Ukrainian and international experts. Among them:

  • Wolf-Tilman Baumert - German prosecutor and expert in investigating economic crimes;
    • Serhiy But - Chairman of the Board of JSC "Prozorro.Sales";
      • Anzhelika Krusian - scientific secretary of the Institute of State and Law of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine;
        • Valentyna Lukyanets-Shakhova - research fellow at the National Academy of Internal Affairs;
          • Kateryna Ryzhenko - representative of Transparency International Ukraine, who has been monitoring ARMA's activities for many years and promoting legislative changes;
            • Rita Simões - Portuguese prosecutor and expert at the Basel Institute on Governance in financial crime and asset recovery.

              According to the adopted law, the head of ARMA can be:

              • a citizen of Ukraine who has a higher legal or economic education with a degree not lower than a specialist (master's);
                • at least five years of professional experience in the specialty;
                  • at least three years of experience in managerial positions in state authorities, enterprises, institutions, organizations regardless of the form of ownership;
                    • fluent in the state language and proficient in a foreign language that is one of the official languages of the Council of Europe;
                      • is honest and competent;
                        • capable of performing relevant official duties due to their business and moral qualities, educational and professional level.

                          On December 19, 2025, the submission of documents for the position of ARMA head was announced, which had to be submitted by January 19.

                          ARMA's activities will be coordinated by the Prime Minister: the government has made a decision29.12.25, 20:15 • 3279 views

                          Pavlo Bashynskyi

                          Politics
