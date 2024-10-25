'China won't like it at all': Beijing concerned about North Korean troops in russia - FT

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
'China won't like it at all': Beijing concerned about North Korean troops in russia - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18337 views

Beijing is showing signs of discontent with the DPRK's deepening ties with Russia after sending 12,000 North Korean soldiers. China fears destabilization in the region and a return to the Cold War model.

'China won't like it at all': Beijing concerned about North Korean troops in russia - FT

Even before Kim Jong-un sent troops to support Russia's war against Ukraine, there were signs that North Korea's main patron, China, was unhappy with his regime's deepening ties with Moscow, writes the Financial Times, reports UNN.

Details

In a letter last week that was seen as a signal of growing discontent with Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping thanked Kim for his congratulatory message on the 75th anniversary of the founding of Communist China, but omitted the traditional reference to North Korea as a “friendly neighboring country.

Kim, as the publication points out, did not seem to be embarrassed. Western allies reported this week that North Korea has sent more than 12 ,000 soldiers disguised as ethnic minorities from Siberia to fight on russia's front lines, a development that analysts say will only heighten Beijing's concerns about its neighbors' increasingly close military ties.

Among them are 500 officers, including three Pyongyang generals: 12 thousand DPRK troops transferred to Russia - intelligence24.10.2024, 19:05 • 19640 views

“The deployment of North Korean troops is a dramatic step and China will not like it at all,” said Andrei Lankov, an expert on North Korea at Kookmin University in Seoul.

For China, the deployment - a dramatic escalation of a partnership that has deepened since Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 but was previously largely limited to munitions - threatens to destabilize the delicate balance of power on the Korean Peninsula, the publication said.

Closer Russian-North Korean ties could also push the United States, Japan and South Korea to strengthen their military alliance in East Asia, which Beijing already sees as aimed at curbing its growing power.

Pentagon chief: there is evidence of DPRK troops in Russia23.10.2024, 13:57 • 16734 views

Beijing wants to avoid at all costs a repeat of the early years of the Cold War, when the Soviet Union, North Korea and China formed a “northern triangle” that opposed the “southern triangle” of South Korea, Japan and the United States, Chinese scholars said.

"China's situation is really difficult right now, it's a real dilemma," said Zhu Feng, executive dean of the School of International Studies at Nanjing University. - On the one hand, we do not want to see the return of the Cold War to East Asia. On the other hand, the United States is trying to strengthen solidarity with South Korea and Japan.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Friday that the escalation of Russia-North Korea cooperation is “deeply troubling” and will “worsen the situation in Ukraine and affect the security of the region around Japan.

China's caution, the publication noted, has been evident since April, when it sent one of its most senior officials, Zhao Leji, to Pyongyang. While the two sides did not disclose details of the talks, analysts said Beijing was uncomfortable with the prospect of losing influence over North Korea, which it sees as a crucial buffer state against U.S.-backed South Korea.

In June, Kim went further, agreeing a strategic partnership with Putin that contained a clause on mutual assistance in the event of aggression against one of the signatories - a move that has caused deep concern for China.

Partnership agreement with dPRK will allow Putin to avoid mobilization in russia - ISW16.10.2024, 10:26 • 14236 views

The following month, China's ambassador to North Korea did not attend July celebrations in Pyongyang marking the end of the Korean War, despite the two countries marking 75 years of diplomatic relations this year.

China's Foreign Ministry on Thursday said Beijing was “not aware of the relevant situation” when asked about Pyongyang's decision to send troops.

China's concerns, according to Shen Dingli, a professor of international relations from Shanghai, include "the possibility of being drawn into conflict if the participation of North Korean troops in the war against Ukraine makes the Asian country - Beijing's only military partner - a legitimate target for Kiev.

“China has a treaty obligation to defend North Korea,” Shen said. - If North Korea is attacked, China is legally obligated to send its troops and [if necessary] use all means to defend North Korea.

Some military analysts have expressed concern that North Korea's contribution to russia's military efforts could mean Pyongyang has received a reciprocal commitment from moscow to intervene in the conflict on the Korean Peninsula, a prospect that would alarm Beijing.

For the DPRK assistance to Russia is a “run-in” for confrontation with South Korea - NSDC CCD23.10.2024, 08:59 • 20177 views

But Lankov said such a possibility remains “highly unlikely.

“The North Koreans are doing this for money, military technology and combat experience, not out of a sense of solidarity with russia,” he said. - Russia is not going to get into trouble just out of gratitude to Kim Jong-un.

China is also concerned that Russia is helping North Korea improve its nuclear capabilities, which could accelerate an arms race in the region, said Chen Qi of the Institute of International Relations at Tsinghua University in Beijing. Kim visited Russia's Vostochny Cosmodrome, the country's most advanced space launch site, last year.

Kim Jong Un announces acceleration of nuclear weapons development08.10.2024, 00:51 • 16513 views

But Chen was skeptical that Russia would prioritize relations with North Korea over China, which Moscow has counted on for economic and geopolitical support since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Some analysts say Beijing may be tolerating North Korean arms shipments to Russia to ease pressure and provide direct military aid itself.

Zheu Chu, head of the China Center at the Korea National Security Research Institute in Seoul, said: “Beijing may be secretly happy that Russia is providing economic aid to North Korea instead of China,” while China's own domestic growth is lagging behind.

“China remains at the helm because it ultimately controls both countries,” Lankov said, referring to Pyongyang's dependence on Beijing's aid. - If China wanted to put an end to this absurdity as it sees it, it could do so.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
The Pentagon
Kim Jong Un
North Korea
South Korea
Xi Jinping
China
Japan
Ukraine
