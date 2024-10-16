Partnership agreement with dPRK will allow Putin to avoid mobilization in russia - ISW
The Kremlin can use the partnership agreement with North Korea to offset the requirements for the formation of troops. This will allow Putin to postpone the decision to mobilize in Russia.
The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement between Russia and North Korea, signed in June 2024, can be used by the Kremlin to offset the requirements for the formation of Russian troops.
In order to avoid mobilization as long as possible, Russia may use the recent agreement on a comprehensive strategic partnership with China.
The strategic agreement between Russia and North Korea was signed on June 19, 2024. The document was published by the Central News Agency of the DPRK. According to the Korean media, the parties agreed to provide each other with “military and other” assistance if one of them is subjected to an “armed attack.
Thus, according to the Institute for the Study of War, the above-mentioned treaty can help “compensate for the requirements for the formation of Russian troops and border security.” This will strengthen the options for the Russian dictator to avoid the decision to mobilize to the Russian Federation as long as possible.
