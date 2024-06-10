British intelligence: Russia expands its recruitment in the Global South to avoid additional mobilizations within the country itself

British intelligence believes that Russia has stepped up recruitment attempts in the Global South to participate in the war on the territory of Ukraine in order to avoid additional mobilizations within the country itself. This is stated in the intelligence report of the British Ministry of Defense, writes UNN.

Details

As stated in the report, on May 28, the Main Directorate of the Ministry of defense of Ukraine reported that Russia has stepped up attempts to recruit Africans to participate in military operations on the territory of Ukraine. In particular, these recruitment attempts have focused on the Central African countries – Rwanda, Burundi, Congo and Uganda.

It is reported that Russia offers a bonus for joining its ranks in the amount of 2 thousand dollars, a monthly salary of 2200 dollars and a promise to get a Russian passport.

This recruitment campaign is probably intended to make up for Russian losses on the battlefield, which are quite significant, and support offensive actions in several directions on the entire front. As Russia's reserve of convicts is likely exhausted, Russia is likely expanding its recruitment in the global south to avoid additional mobilizations within Russia itself - indicated in British intelligence.

The British Defense Ministry stressed that the previous mobilization in Russia was not only not popular with President Putin and the Russian government, but also led to a record shortage of Labor and an outflow of qualified specialists, such as doctors and IT specialists.

Addendum

Bloomberg wrote that there has been a sharp increase in the number of foreign fighters among the prisoners captured by Ukraine on the battlefield. Africans and Nepalese are especially common. Russian officials are increasingly threatening not to renew visas for African students and young workers unless they agree to join the army.