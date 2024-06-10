British intelligence: Russia expands its recruitment in the Global South to avoid additional mobilizations within the country itself

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 10566 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 10566 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 132019 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 137427 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 226817 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 226817 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 167767 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161783 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161783 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146743 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146743 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 213743 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 213743 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112796 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112796 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 200522 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW
March 1, 04:55 AM • 100924 views

March 1, 04:55 AM • 100924 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea
March 1, 05:14 AM • 43648 views

March 1, 05:14 AM • 43648 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan
March 1, 05:37 AM • 52878 views

March 1, 05:37 AM • 52878 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
08:56 AM • 100866 views

08:56 AM • 100866 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
11:06 AM • 75904 views

11:06 AM • 75904 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 226817 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 226817 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 213743 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 213743 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 200522 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 226793 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 214336 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 214336 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
11:06 AM • 75866 views

11:06 AM • 75866 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
08:56 AM • 100859 views

08:56 AM • 100859 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 156058 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156058 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 154930 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 158803 views
British intelligence: Russia expands its recruitment in the Global South to avoid additional mobilizations within the country itself

British intelligence: Russia expands its recruitment in the Global South to avoid additional mobilizations within the country itself

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25814 views

Russia is expanding efforts to recruit militants in the Global South, especially in Central African countries such as Rwanda, Burundi, Congo and Uganda, offering bonuses and salaries to avoid additional mobilization within the Russian Federation itself.

British intelligence believes that Russia has stepped up recruitment attempts in the Global South to participate in the war on the territory of Ukraine in order to avoid additional mobilizations within the country itself. This is stated in the intelligence report of the British Ministry of Defense, writes UNN.

Details

As stated in the report, on May 28, the Main Directorate of the Ministry of defense of Ukraine reported that Russia has stepped up attempts to recruit Africans to participate in military operations on the territory of Ukraine. In particular, these recruitment attempts have focused on the Central African countries – Rwanda, Burundi, Congo and Uganda. 

It is reported that Russia offers a bonus for joining its ranks in the amount of 2 thousand dollars, a monthly salary of 2200 dollars and a promise to get a Russian passport.

This recruitment campaign is probably intended to make up for Russian losses on the battlefield, which are quite significant, and support offensive actions in several directions on the entire front. As Russia's reserve of convicts is likely exhausted, Russia is likely expanding its recruitment in the global south to avoid additional mobilizations within Russia itself

- indicated in British intelligence.

The British Defense Ministry stressed that the previous mobilization in Russia was not only not popular with President Putin and the Russian government, but also led to a record shortage of Labor and an outflow of qualified specialists, such as doctors and IT specialists.

Addendum

Bloomberg wrote that there has been a sharp increase in the number of foreign fighters among the prisoners captured by Ukraine on the battlefield. Africans and Nepalese are especially common. Russian officials are increasingly threatening not to renew visas for African students and young workers unless they agree to join the army.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarNews of the World
ministry-of-defence-united-kingdomMinistry of Defence (United Kingdom)
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
ruandaRwanda
ukraineUkraine
democratic-republic-of-the-congoDemocratic Republic of the Congo

Contact us about advertising