Kim Jong Un announces acceleration of nuclear weapons development
Kyiv • UNN
Details
North Korean President Kim Jong-un has said that the country will accelerate its efforts to develop powerful nuclear weapons. He emphasized the importance of strengthening Pyongyang's nuclear capabilities in response to threats from external forces.
