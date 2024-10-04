Kim Jong-un threatens nuclear weapons if sovereignty is threatened

Kim Jong-un threatens to use nuclear weapons if threatened by enemies. This is reported by KCNA, UNN reports.

Details

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has said that the country is ready to use all means at its disposal, including nuclear weapons, if its sovereignty is threatened. These comments came amid recent criticism of South Korean President Yun Suk-yeol, who warned that Pyongyang's use of nuclear weapons would lead to a devastating response from South Korea and its allies, including the United States.

In turn, Kim Jong-un emphasized that North Korea will continue its nuclear program, having enough materials to produce dozens of nuclear warheads.

