Kim Jong-un orders to speed up production of nuclear weapons

Kim Jong Un has ordered to accelerate the production of nuclear weapons, emphasizing the need to deter possible military threats. This is reported by KCNA, UNN reports.

Details

On Friday, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited a weapons factory and ordered the acceleration of nuclear production in order to deter any possible hostile military confrontation.

To cope with... reckless military confrontation of enemies and to strengthen the deterrence of nuclear war - said Kim Jong-un.

He also emphasized that the move would make enemies fear North Korea's nuclear warhead.

On the same day, the North Korean military tested tactical ballistic missiles with a new guidance system.

According to KCNA, the test was a success, and Kim Jong-un expressed his satisfaction with this achievement.

Add

North Korea also fired several short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea off its eastern coast.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspects the shipyard