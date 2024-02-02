North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspects the shipyard

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspected the shipyard and emphasized the importance of a powerful navy in "preparing for war," state media KCNA reported on Friday, UNN reported.

According to state media, Kim's visit was announced after North Korea tested its new submarine-launched cruise missile (SLCM) on Sunday, firing the modernized missile for the second time in a week and accelerating the nuclear arming of its fleet.

Strengthening naval forces is the most important issue for moving forward with war preparations KCNA quoted Kim as saying during his visit to the Nampo Shipyard, a military shipbuilding base also known as Nampo.

Kim was briefed on various warship designs for a new "huge plan" approved by the North Korean leadership, KCNA reported, without elaborating.

On Monday, KCNA reported that Kim Jong-un inspected the construction of a nuclear submarine and discussed issues related to the production of other types of new warships, but did not provide details.

