North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspects the shipyard

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 73996 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 118383 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 123124 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 165038 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165351 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267912 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176890 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166859 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148619 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237922 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100826 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 67384 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 40037 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 36213 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 49742 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267912 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237922 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 223241 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248700 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234795 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 118383 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100506 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100936 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117431 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118061 views
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspects the shipyard

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37108 views

Kim Jong-un toured the shipyard and emphasized the importance of strengthening the navy to prepare for war after North Korea tested new submarine-launched cruise missiles.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspected the shipyard and emphasized the importance of a powerful navy in "preparing for war," state media KCNA reported on Friday, UNN reported.

Details

According to state media, Kim's visit was announced after North Korea tested its new submarine-launched cruise missile (SLCM) on Sunday, firing the modernized missile for the second time in a week and accelerating the nuclear arming of its fleet.

Strengthening naval forces is the most important issue for moving forward with war preparations

KCNA quoted Kim as saying during his visit to the Nampo Shipyard, a military shipbuilding base also known as Nampo.

Kim was briefed on various warship designs for a new "huge plan" approved by the North Korean leadership, KCNA reported, without elaborating.

Image

Addendum Addendum

On Monday, KCNA reported that Kim Jong-un inspected the construction of a nuclear submarine and discussed issues related to the production of other types of new warships, but did not provide details.

Pyongyang has serious resources: Budanov on Russia's cooperation with the DPRK30.01.24, 22:14 • 55346 views

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
kim-jong-unKim Jong Un
north-koreaNorth Korea

