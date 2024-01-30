Pyongyang has serious resources: Budanov on Russia's cooperation with the DPRK

North Korea has a serious stockpile of weapons, so it would not be surprising if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, during his visit to the DPRK, tries to negotiate an increase in the volume of arms supplies to Russia. This was stated by the Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov in an interview with the "We-Ukraine" channel, UNN reports.

The DIU chief is convinced that Russia will promise to transfer missile technology to the DPRK in exchange for weapons.

"Russia thinks that it is normal to transfer certain missile technologies to the DPRK, that this is their vision. Of course, the DPRK will do a lot for these technologies, and the human resources there are serious. Unfortunately, their defense capabilities are incomparable to those of the Russian Federation; they can and do work much more efficiently, they have more than the Russians. That is why there will definitely be an increase in supplies, especially of artillery weapons," Budanov explained.

At the same time, he emphasized that North Korea has a significant human resource capable of producing weapons.

"There are a lot of people working at industrial enterprises. These are not the same volumes as in Russia. They are proud of it, "we have raised the military-industrial complex there" - this is nothing compared to the volumes of the former Soviet Union. But the DPRK, sad to say, can boast of this... They have enough people," the Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine emphasized.

He added that although North Korean weapons are not very accurate, they are still weapons that kill.

"Let's put it this way, the weapons there are not very ultra-modern, but the volumes they can do are quite serious.

This is a weapon of the previous century, in fact, but the projectile will come. It may arrive with a slight deviation, but it will arrive. Those who say that it is bad, that they give us something that has been in storage for 20-30 years, unfortunately, have no influence. We must also recognize this," Budanov said.