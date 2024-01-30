Pyongyang has serious resources: Budanov on Russia's cooperation with the DPRK

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Pyongyang has serious resources: Budanov on Russia's cooperation with the DPRK

Pyongyang has serious resources: Budanov on Russia's cooperation with the DPRK

Kyiv  •  UNN

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine believes that Russia will promise to transfer missile technology to North Korea in exchange for increased arms supplies, as North Korea has significant weapons stockpiles and industrial capabilities.

North Korea has a serious stockpile of weapons, so it would not be surprising if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, during his visit to the DPRK, tries to negotiate an increase in the volume of arms supplies to Russia. This was stated by the Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov in an interview with the "We-Ukraine" channel, UNN reports.

The DIU chief is convinced that Russia will promise to transfer missile technology to the DPRK in exchange for weapons.

The head of Ukrainian intelligence: Russia receives components from both West and East despite sanctions30.01.24, 19:28 • 28407 views

"Russia thinks that it is normal to transfer certain missile technologies to the DPRK, that this is their vision. Of course, the DPRK will do a lot for these technologies, and the human resources there are serious. Unfortunately, their defense capabilities are incomparable to those of the Russian Federation; they can and do work much more efficiently, they have more than the Russians. That is why there will definitely be an increase in supplies, especially of artillery weapons," Budanov explained.

At the same time, he emphasized that North Korea has a significant human resource capable of producing weapons.

"There are a lot of people working at industrial enterprises. These are not the same volumes as in Russia. They are proud of it, "we have raised the military-industrial complex there" - this is nothing compared to the volumes of the former Soviet Union. But the DPRK, sad to say, can boast of this... They have enough people," the Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine emphasized.

In early spring, the Russian offensive will be completely exhausted - Budanov30.01.24, 18:41 • 65841 view

He added that although North Korean weapons are not very accurate, they are still weapons that kill.

"Let's put it this way, the weapons there are not very ultra-modern, but the volumes they can do are quite serious. 

This is a weapon of the previous century, in fact, but the projectile will come. It may arrive with a slight deviation, but it will arrive. Those who say that it is bad, that they give us something that has been in storage for 20-30 years, unfortunately, have no influence. We must also recognize this," Budanov said.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
north-koreaNorth Korea
kyrylo-budanovKirill Budanov
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising