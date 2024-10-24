Among them are 500 officers, including three Pyongyang generals: 12 thousand DPRK troops transferred to Russia - intelligence
There are about 12 thousand North Korean military personnel in Russia, including 500 officers and 3 generals. Each soldier is allocated 50 meters of toilet paper and 300 grams of soap every month.
The number of North Korean military personnel transferred to Russia is now about 12 thousand people, including 500 officers, including three Pyongyang generals. This was reported by the GUR, UNN reports.
According to intelligence reports, Moscow has appointed Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov as the person responsible for overseeing the training and adaptation of DPRK troops.
"The soldiers sent by Pyongyang are provided with ammunition, bedding, winter clothing and footwear, as well as hygiene. In particular, Moscow will provide 50 meters of toilet paper and 300 grams of soap to each North Korean soldier on a monthly basis, according to the established norms.
The Kremlin has high hopes for the North Korean component in the war against Ukraine and the global confrontation with the West," the report says.
Earlier, the GUR reported that the first DPRK military units that had been trained at eastern Russian training grounds had already arrived in the combat zone of the Russian-Ukrainian war - in particular, on October 23, 2024, their appearance was recorded in the Kursk region of Russia.
The DPRK army soldiers who have arrived in Russia are being trained at five military training grounds located in the east of the aggressor state: Baranovsky (Ussuriysk), Donguz (Ulan-Ude), Yekaterinoslavsky (Yekaterinoslavka), 248th (Prince-Volkonskoye) and 249th (Sergeevka).
It takes several weeks to coordinate the North Korean military, which Russia intends to use in the war against Ukraine, the intelligence service summarized.
