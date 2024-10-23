NATO confirms presence of DPRK troops in Russia
Kyiv • UNN
NATO countries have confirmed evidence of the presence of North Korean troops in Russia.
NATO member states confirmed on Wednesday evidence that North Korea has sent troops to Russia. This was stated by NATO spokeswoman Farah Dahlalla to Deutsche Welle, UNN reports.
Allies have confirmed evidence of the deployment of DPRK troops in Russia. If these troops have to fight in Ukraine, it will mean a significant increase in North Korea's support for Russia's illegal war and another sign of significant losses on the Russian front line
Addendum
Earlier in the day, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also saidthat the United States has evidence of the DPRK military's presence in Russia, but does not know what exactly they will be doing there. Earlier, Seoul and Kyiv also reported that several thousand North Korean troops had been sent to Russia. South Korea said today that North Korea has already sent three thousand of its soldiers to Russia and will deploy 10,000 by December.
The President of Ukraine announced the training of two brigades of 6,000 DPRK troops in Russia. Zelenskyy called on the world to react harshly to North Korea's interference in the war in Europe.