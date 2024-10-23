Pentagon chief: there is evidence of DPRK troops in Russia

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 25256 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 123111 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 177998 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 111747 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 347423 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 175210 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 146012 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196467 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125324 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108304 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Pentagon chief: there is evidence of DPRK troops in Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16734 views

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said there is evidence of the presence of North Korean troops in Russia. He added that it is not yet known what role they will play there.

Pentagon chief: there is evidence of DPRK troops in Russia

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday that there is evidence that North Korean troops are in Russia, and that it is not yet known what they will do there, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

"There is evidence that there are DPRK troops in Russia," Austin told reporters in Rome.

"What exactly they are doing? Left to be seen. These are things that we need to sort out," Austin added.

Seoul says DPRK has sent 3,000 troops to Russia for the war in Ukraine23.10.24, 13:45 • 18236 views

Recall

The President of Ukraine announced that two brigades of 6,000 DPRK troops are being trained in Russia. Zelenskyy called on the world to react harshly to North Korea's interference in the war in Europe.

The head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, said that the first military from North Korea could arrive in the Kursk region as early as October 23.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarNews of the World
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Rome
Seoul
Lloyd Austin
North Korea
Kirill Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
