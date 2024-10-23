Pentagon chief: there is evidence of DPRK troops in Russia
Kyiv • UNN
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said there is evidence of the presence of North Korean troops in Russia. He added that it is not yet known what role they will play there.
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday that there is evidence that North Korean troops are in Russia, and that it is not yet known what they will do there, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.
Details
"There is evidence that there are DPRK troops in Russia," Austin told reporters in Rome.
"What exactly they are doing? Left to be seen. These are things that we need to sort out," Austin added.
Recall
The President of Ukraine announced that two brigades of 6,000 DPRK troops are being trained in Russia. Zelenskyy called on the world to react harshly to North Korea's interference in the war in Europe.
The head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, said that the first military from North Korea could arrive in the Kursk region as early as October 23.