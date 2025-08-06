$41.680.11
Center for Ukrainian Studies in Japan joins global academic network - Zelenska

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1364 views

First Lady Olena Zelenska and Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha met with the Rector of Kobe Gakuin University in Japan. The institution joined the Global Coalition of Ukrainian Studies, becoming the first participant from Japan in this initiative.

Center for Ukrainian Studies in Japan joins global academic network - Zelenska

During a visit to Japan, First Lady Olena Zelenska and Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha met with the Rector of Kobe Gakuin University, Professor Nobuhiko Bishu. Zelenska thanked the university for opening the Tadashi Matsuguchi Center for Ukrainian Studies, the first in the Indo-Pacific region, and announced the university's accession to the Global Coalition of Ukrainian Studies - a state initiative that spreads knowledge about Ukraine worldwide. This was reported by the President's Office, according to UNN.

Details

Today, together with the university rector, we took another step towards studying Ukraine in the region – this institution is the first in Japan to join the Global Coalition of Ukrainian Studies

- Olena Zelenska noted.

The Global Coalition of Ukrainian Studies is a state initiative of our country, created to unite academic centers of Ukrainian studies around the world and spread interest in studying Ukraine.

For centuries, Russia has invested significant resources in spreading its version of history. Ukraine was often studied within the Russian context, using sources, materials, and ideas formed under the influence of the Russian historical narrative. This led to the fact that significant Ukrainian figures, artists, and cultural achievements were often considered part of Russian history and culture. Now we must defend our heritage and achievements

- the First Lady emphasized.

Thanks to joint efforts, this year 14 universities from Finland, South Africa, the Czech Republic, Austria, Canada, Estonia, South Korea, and Italy joined the Global Coalition of Ukrainian Studies. In total, more than 70 universities worldwide are interested in becoming part of this initiative. Olena Zelenska thanked Kobe Gakuin University and its scholars for valuing not only knowledge but also human dignity and freedom of thought.

Alona Utkina

SocietyNews of the WorldEducation
