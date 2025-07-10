In Ukraine, 6,000 school cooks have been trained according to modernized standards - Zelenska

Today in Ukraine, 6,000 school cooks have been trained according to modernized standards. Every day, 1.5 million Ukrainian children receive free hot lunches, said First Lady Olena Zelenska during the Ukraine Recovery Conference, as reported by UNN.

Every day, 1.5 million Ukrainian children receive free hot lunches at school. Our healthy eating campaign has covered 7 million Ukrainians, because we believe that by forming healthy habits from childhood, we form a healthy nation. - noted the First Lady.

Zelenska reported that today in Ukraine there are 11,000 rehabilitation specialists who have already helped 600,000 people. Our state has also initiated international medical partnership.