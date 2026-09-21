Canada and France will jointly develop space launch systems

Canada and France have agreed to jointly develop and use space infrastructure, including launch systems. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney made the statement after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

The space agencies and defense ministries of the two countries will be tasked with developing joint infrastructure. The timelines for implementing the projects and the amounts of their funding have not yet been announced.

The agreement became part of Canada's broader rapprochement with its European partners. Ottawa seeks to strengthen cooperation with Europe in strategic areas, including space, artificial intelligence, critical minerals, energy, and defense.

Canada seeks closer ties with the EU

Today, being sovereign means more than simply feeding ourselves, providing ourselves with fuel, and protecting ourselves. It requires secure access to artificial intelligence, space, semiconductors, critical minerals, and clean energy – Carney said.

The Canadian prime minister also advocates significantly closer relations with the European Union. Earlier, he supported a proposal to move from the current Canada–EU trade agreement to a much broader and more ambitious partnership.

Canada and France also plan to expand cooperation in fisheries, energy, telecommunications, and economic development.

Canada and Europe will create an alliance for the future that will strengthen our collective resilience – Carney said.

Canada wants to join the EU's €90 billion loan for Ukraine