Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Came out with hands raised to surrender: the prosecutor's office is investigating the shooting of a Ukrainian soldier by occupiers in the Siversk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 218 views

In the Siversk direction, a Russian soldier shot a Ukrainian Armed Forces fighter who was trying to surrender. The Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office has launched a pre-trial investigation into the war crime.

Came out with hands raised to surrender: the prosecutor's office is investigating the shooting of a Ukrainian soldier by occupiers in the Siversk direction

In the Siversk direction, the occupiers shot a Ukrainian Armed Forces serviceman while he was surrendering, an investigation has been launched, UNN reports with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

As reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, during a sweep of the private sector near the village of Svyato-Pokrovske, a Russian military serviceman found a Ukrainian defender in a half-destroyed household. When the Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier came out with his hands raised to surrender, the occupier treacherously opened fire from an ambush.

Occupiers shot 5 captured Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen, investigation launched - Prosecutor General's Office22.11.25, 17:38 • 6259 views

The wounded soldier tried to take cover, but the Russian military serviceman finished him off with an automatic rifle shot.

Under the procedural guidance of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into a war crime that resulted in the death of a person (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). 

- the report says.

Urgent actions are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the crime and identify the Russian serviceman.

The Prosecutor General's Office reminded that the killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and a grave international crime.

Occupiers shot Ukrainian prisoner in Svyato-Pokrovske in Donbas - DeepState05.12.25, 10:25 • 11414 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Village
War in Ukraine
Life imprisonment
Skirmishes
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Siversk