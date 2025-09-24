$41.380.13
Budapest Memorandum "failed", Ukraine is building a new security architecture - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is building a new security architecture together with Great Britain, France, and over 30 countries. This is happening after the Budapest Memorandum, which was supposed to guarantee security, "failed" and turned into "empty words."

Budapest Memorandum "failed", Ukraine is building a new security architecture - Zelenskyy

Since the Budapest Memorandum "failed" and turned "into empty words," Ukraine is building a new security architecture. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his speech at a high-level meeting of the UN Security Council on Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the President of Ukraine.

The Budapest Memorandum, designed to guarantee Ukraine's security in exchange for giving up nuclear weapons, failed. It proved that international promises can turn into empty words. That is why today, together with Great Britain, France, and more than 30 countries in our coalition of the willing, we are building a new security architecture. We count on the reliable support of the United States.

- noted Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to him, real security guarantees should become a line that Russia will not be able to cross again.

During the same speech, the President of Ukraine noted that the ruler of Russia, Vladimir Putin, is afraid of negotiations and appears abroad only to buy time for killings, pretending to seek diplomacy.

"We said "yes" to every proposal of the US President regarding a ceasefire and negotiations with Russia to establish peace, but Russia always says "no" or tries to confuse everyone to prevent even a ceasefire," Zelenskyy said.

Recall

On Monday, September 22, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in New York with the first lady and his team to participate in the UN General Assembly, the Summit of the Coalition for the Return of Children, and the Crimean Platform.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with the head of the Kremlin, Putin, anywhere except Moscow. Negotiations were proposed in Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Europe, Austria, Switzerland, and Kazakhstan.

Vita Zelenetska

