By the spring, the Russian offensive will be "completely exhausted," and this will give space for the Ukrainian Defense Forces to attack. Therefore, a new Ukrainian counteroffensive is predicted for the spring. This was reported by the Telegraph with reference to the head of Ukrainian intelligence Kirill Budanov, UNN reports.

According to the newspaper, Kirill Budanov, the head of military intelligence at the GUR, said on Tuesday night that the Russian offensive would be "completely exhausted" by "early spring.

We make a move, the enemy makes a move. ... Now it's the enemy's turn. It will end, and then ours will begin. - Budanov said.

Since Russia is now attacking, Ukraine has switched to an "active defense" strategy and is building large fortifications in the rear.

Mr. Budanov said that the Russians do not give up their efforts to capture the east of Ukraine. In particular, the Russian army is now actively advancing on Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut and Avdiivka simultaneously.

Budanov admitted that the Russians are currently having "some success" near Avdiivka. However, the intelligence chief emphasizes that the enemy army is not even close to its goals.

But this is not what they expected, not even close. - said the head of the DIU.

Zelensky was going to fire Zaluzhny over disagreement on mobilization - The Washington Post

On Monday, journalists and MPs actively began to dispel reports that Valeriy Zaluzhnyi had been dismissed from the post of Chief of Staff. It was noted that the "chair" of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is supposed to be taken by Kyrylo Budanov, who still heads the Main Directorate of Ukrainian Intelligence.

However, the personnel changes were never officially confirmed .

The Financial Times reported, citing its sources, that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was preparing to dismiss Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. However, after the media outcry , the President withdrew the dismissal of Ukraine's favorite general.