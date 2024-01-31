Zelensky was going to fire Zaluzhny over disagreement on mobilization - The Washington Post

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valeriy Zaluzhnyy that he was dismissing him at a meeting on Monday due to disagreements over mobilization, The Washington Post reports, citing its sources, UNN reports.

Details

According to the publication, Zaluzhnyi remains in his post for now, but the President is expected to sign a decree on his resignation.

According to The Washington Post's sources, Zelenskiy told Zaluzhny on Monday that Ukrainians are tired of the war and that international partners have also slowed down military aid, so perhaps a new commander-in-chief could make a difference.

Senior members of Zaluzhny's staff are also expected to be fired.

As indicated, the disagreement between Zelenskyi and Zaluzhnyi has escalated due to different views on how many people should be mobilized this year.

According to the interlocutors, Zaluzhnyi proposed mobilizing about 500,000 soldiers, while Zelenskyi considers this figure impractical given the shortage of uniforms, weapons, and training centers, as well as potential problems with recruitment. Zelenskyy has also publicly stated that Ukraine lacks the funds to pay for so many new recruits.

For his part, Zaluzhnyi reportedly said that Ukraine is already experiencing a shortage of forces due to growing losses and must match the 400,000 new soldiers Russia plans to mobilize.

Earlier, the Financial Times wrote that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy was preparing to dismiss Valeriy Zaluzhnyi from the post of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. However, after the recent media outcry over the dismissal of Ukraine's favorite general, the President cannot dismiss him.