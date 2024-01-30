Border guards use drones to detect two fugitives on the border with Moldova

In Bukovyna, border guards, with the help of a UAV operator, detained two men who wanted to get to Moldova near the state border. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, UNN reports .

In the area of responsibility of the Kelmentsi department, a photo trap detected the movement of two unknown persons towards the Ukrainian-Moldovan border. During the search operations, the UAV operator found the "night tourists" in the forest and coordinated the actions of the search group. A response team was sent to intercept the offenders and detained two men, residents of Kyiv and Dnipropetrovs'k regions, near the state border, - the statement said.

Details

The offenders were taken to the border guard unit, reports were drawn up against them under Article 204-1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses "Illegal crossing or attempt to illegally cross the state border of Ukraine".

Recall

Border guards in Zakarpattia region found a group of men who were trying to illegally cross the border with Hungary. The men were hiding in the woods near the border with bags of basic necessities, having paid smugglers from 500 to 4000 USD for assistance in crossing the border illegally. After the detention, the group was taken to draw up administrative reports.

Doctor who produced fake documents for tax evaders detained in Kyiv