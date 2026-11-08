Billions for weapons and strengthening air defense: the US wants to allocate $15 billion in aid to Ukraine

$45.4451.04
ukenru
Exclusive
08:32 AM • 4348 views
The benefits of pomegranates for the body and whether you can eat the seeds: a dietitian explains
05:20 AM • 22471 views
Erdoğan and Trump discussed diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine
November 7, 11:19 PM • 42858 views
The end of the Netanyahu era: Israel’s president tasked Gadi Eisenkot with forming a government
November 7, 10:21 PM • 35270 views
The bodies of three people were found in the attacker’s house in Krakow
November 7, 08:29 PM • 46236 views
Among those killed and injured in the shooting in Kraków are foreigners, Poland’s Interior Ministry reports details
November 7, 07:23 PM • 38361 views
Trump offered the fight organizer the position of White House press secretary and wants to take Khabib as an aide
November 7, 06:53 PM • 29200 views
Shooting in Kraków: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded as to whether any Ukrainians are among those injured in Kraków
November 7, 05:38 PM • 27403 views
November 8 will be another day with scheduled outages — how long Ukrainians will have to sit without electricity
November 7, 04:44 PM • 18443 views
He was armed with a rifle and dressed in camouflage uniform — what is known about the Krakow shooter
November 7, 04:30 PM • 21677 views
Russia plans to transfer an illegally detained OSCE staff member to Siberia — how official Kyiv responded
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
Normal pressure has been restored in Kyiv's water supply networksNovember 7, 11:48 PM • 5044 views
U.S. Democrats are preparing a $15 billion aid package for Ukraine — FTNovember 8, 12:16 AM • 7948 views
In Zhytomyr region, residents were urged to observe strict blackout measures following Russia's attackNovember 8, 12:47 AM • 17515 views
Germany can no longer supply Ukraine with Patriot systems and missiles for them — PistoriusNovember 8, 01:18 AM • 15190 views
The government allocated UAH 15 million in assistance from the UN World Food Programme: where the funds will goNovember 8, 01:49 AM • 7036 views
Publications
The benefits of pomegranates for the body and whether you can eat the seeds: a dietitian explains
Exclusive
08:32 AM • 4338 views
The first snow in Ukraine: which regions have already felt winter's breathVideoNovember 6, 07:34 PM • 54643 views
New expenses in utility bills: Ukrainians may be required to pay for the outfitting of sheltersNovember 6, 06:49 PM • 78530 views
Patent registration in Ukraine: how to obtain a patent and protect an invention November 6, 03:17 PM • 57981 views
Veterans’ return to work: expert explains why it is important to prepare not only the workplace but also the team
Exclusive
November 6, 07:15 AM • 81375 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Antonio Tajani
Donald Tusk
Karol Nawrocki
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
Kraków
United States
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Cybertruck production will be discontinued, but Tesla is now adding another production shift — Musk named the reasonNovember 7, 08:10 PM • 22875 views
The film "Ebenezer" will be released on November 13 — will the role of Scrooge help Johnny Depp return from the wildernessNovember 7, 05:29 PM • 25788 views
Meghan Markle’s father was released on bail; security was increased near his residenceVideoNovember 7, 08:57 AM • 32225 views
For the first time in 100 years, Balenciaga will be headed by a woman — what is known about Martine RoseNovember 6, 06:15 PM • 34430 views
Netflix has announced a prequel to "Stranger Things" with new characters — when to expect itVideoNovember 6, 04:04 PM • 32285 views
Actual
The Guardian
Shahed-136
Kh-59
Social network
Truth Social

Billions for weapons and strengthening air defense: the US wants to allocate $15 billion in aid to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

US Democrats plan to increase support for Ukraine after the midterm elections through a $15 billion package. The focus is on air defense, energy, and sanctions against russia.

Billions for weapons and strengthening air defense: the US wants to allocate $15 billion in aid to Ukraine

Representatives of the U.S. Democratic Party are working on a new package of military aid for Ukraine, which could amount to about $15 billion. After winning the midterm elections, Democrats plan to use their powers in Congress to strengthen support for Kyiv, particularly in the areas of air defense and energy, and also to push for tougher sanctions against Russia. UNN reports this, citing Financial Times.

Details

The final composition of the package and the mechanism for financing it have not yet been determined. But it is already known that one of the Democrats’ main priorities will be assistance to Ukraine’s energy sector, which continues to suffer from Russian attacks. Lawmakers seek to secure additional support before the new Congress begins its work in January 2027.

To this end, Ukraine’s supporters are considering introducing relevant amendments to the annual U.S. defense policy bill (National Defense Authorization Act, NDAA), which must be adopted before the current Congress completes its work. In particular, this concerns provisions aimed at providing Ukraine with interceptor missiles for air defense systems, continuing intelligence support, and resolving issues related to the use of Starlink and Starshield satellite communications systems.

Democrats also intend to devote particular attention to sanctions policy toward Russia. According to the Financial Times, lawmakers plan to review the law on sanctions against the Russian Federation named after Senator Lindsey Graham. The document provides for financial restrictions against Russia’s defense and energy sectors. These intentions are linked, among other things, to the decision by U.S. President Donald Trump to exercise the powers granted by law to ease some of the sanctions against Moscow.

In addition, representatives of the Democratic Party plan to increase oversight of the White House administration’s decisions regarding Ukraine and Russia.

However, despite gaining a majority in both chambers of Congress, the Democrats’ capabilities will remain limited by the president’s veto power. To override it, lawmakers will need to secure the support of at least two-thirds of the members of each chamber, and therefore of some Republicans.

Recall

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hope that the results of the U.S. midterm elections would contribute to increased American military and financial support for Ukraine.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Sanctions
Energy
US Elections
War in Ukraine
Starlink
Democratic Party (United States)
Financial Times
United States Congress
White House
Lindsey Graham
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine