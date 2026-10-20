Beat a mobilized man to death: serviceman at the Lviv Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center served with a notice of suspicion

The State Bureau of Investigation has notified a serviceman of one of the units of the Lviv Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center of suspicion. Together with other Center employees, he brutally beat a mobilized man, resulting in the latter’s death. This was reported by the SBI press service, according to UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the suspect had previously been found guilty of accepting a bribe in collusion with other persons. In August 2026, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Lviv sentenced him to a punishment not involving imprisonment.

But just a month later, the suspect committed a criminal offense.

Together with other Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center employees, he beat the mobilized man with his fists and feet on the torso and chest. At the time, the man was lying on the floor with his hands bound behind his back and was unable to defend himself. The suspect himself kicked him at least twice. After the beating, the victim was forcibly taken to a technical room at the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center in Lviv. An ambulance later took him from there. At the hospital, doctors found that the man had multiple rib fractures, severe lung injuries, and other life-threatening injuries. Despite the doctors’ efforts, they were unable to save him - the SBI said in a statement.

The detainee was notified of suspicion of intentionally inflicting grievous bodily harm resulting in the victim’s death, committed by a group of persons (Part 2 of Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). He faces up to 10 years in prison. The court remanded the suspect in custody without the right to bail.

The investigation is also identifying all Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center employees involved in the beating and establishing all the circumstances of the man’s death.

As a reminder

Earlier, UNN reported that a shooting took place at the premises of a Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center in Kyiv’s Pechersk district, wounding three police officers and three servicemen.