Ballistic attack on Kyiv: a missile struck a nine-story building

The enemy attacked Kyiv on the evening of Tuesday, October 13. This was reported by UNN.

Details

At 10:40 p.m., the Air Force warned of a ballistic missile launch toward Kyiv.

Later, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported a strike on the left bank of Kyiv.

In Kyiv's Desnianskyi district, a nine-story building was hit. There is a fire. Emergency services are heading to the scene. ... Also in the Desnianskyi district, a warehouse building is ablaze as a result of the enemy attack. - Klitschko wrote.

Meanwhile, local public channels report a large-scale fire in a residential building after a ballistic missile struck in Kyiv's Desnianskyi district; "there is serious destruction."

We remind you

On Tuesday, October 13, the Russian army attacked an office building in Kyiv with a drone.

The US did not inform Ukraine about the strike on Kyiv due to poor weather conditions - media