Bad weather hit Ukraine: rain and thunderstorms, possible disruptions in transport operations

Several regions of Ukraine, including Kyiv Oblast, were covered by heavy rain and thunderstorms.ÊThe State Emergency Service warned of possible disruptions in the operation of transport and communal services.

Transmits UNN with reference to Unian and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

In Kyiv, Kyiv, northern, Cherkasy, and Poltava regions, during the day and evening of June 22, forecasters predicted rain and thunderstorms. The next day - in the eastern, southeastern and central regions of Ukraine, bad weather is also possible - now they are warning of the possibility of showers, thunderstorms.

The State Emergency Service warned of possible disruptions in the operation of transport and communal services.

Recall

UNN reported that on Sunday, June 22, changeable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine, air temperature will be 19-24° during the day, in the south and southwest of the country up to 27°. In the northern and most central regions, short-term rains, partly thunderstorms, north-western, western wind, 7-12 m/s with gusts of 15-20 m/s will pass.

