Bad weather hit Ukraine: rain and thunderstorms, possible disruptions in transport operations

$41.690.00
47.860.00
ukenru
Enemy shelling of the Ukrainian Armed Forces training ground on June 22: the attack was carried out with an Iskander M missile - Spokesman for the Ground Forces
Exclusive
03:12 PM • 3772 views
Enemy shelling of the Ukrainian Armed Forces training ground on June 22: the attack was carried out with an Iskander M missile - Spokesman for the Ground Forces
Exclusive
June 22, 07:59 AM • 25645 views
Week of internal transformation: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for June 23–29
June 21, 06:14 PM • 106311 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free time
June 21, 09:38 AM • 108743 views
Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 21, 07:00 AM • 191515 views
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwards
June 20, 04:46 PM • 122498 views
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
Exclusive
June 20, 01:11 PM • 136596 views
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
June 20, 12:29 PM • 266309 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
June 20, 12:17 PM • 221646 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
June 20, 11:31 AM • 95281 views
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
3.3m/s
56%
746mm
Popular news
A resident of Kyiv region organized a prostitution network in Sumy: detailsJune 22, 05:47 AM • 39899 views
Iran says true war "starts right now" after US strike - MediaJune 22, 06:07 AM • 44837 views
Sumy region is deploying a defense system against enemy drones - RMAJune 22, 06:50 AM • 23830 views
Scandal in Koncha-Zaspa: Zhovten sanatorium may be given to Kaufman - mediaJune 22, 09:22 AM • 28907 views
The Iranian Parliament has voted to close the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20% of the world's oil passes01:42 PM • 44304 views
Publications
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwardsJune 21, 07:00 AM • 191515 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)June 20, 12:29 PM • 266309 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the yearJune 20, 12:17 PM • 221646 views
Fruit galettes: perfect summer dessert, easy to make at homeJune 20, 11:55 AM • 152167 views
Half a million salary per month and a criminal case. How the chief lawyer of the National Bank livesJune 20, 10:11 AM • 201464 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Anthony Albanese
Oleksii Reznikov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
White House
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 43306 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 106311 views
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stayJune 21, 11:41 AM • 50150 views
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunionJune 21, 07:34 AM • 54960 views
Ukraine won historic gold at Cannes LionsJune 21, 06:19 AM • 62386 views
Actual
Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit
Financial Times
The New York Times
Cruise missile
Shahed-136

Bad weather hit Ukraine: rain and thunderstorms, possible disruptions in transport operations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1278 views

Several regions of Ukraine, including Kyiv, were covered by heavy rain and thunderstorms. The State Emergency Service warns of possible disruptions in the operation of transport and utility services.

Bad weather hit Ukraine: rain and thunderstorms, possible disruptions in transport operations

Several regions of Ukraine, including Kyiv Oblast, were covered by heavy rain and thunderstorms.ÊThe State Emergency Service warned of possible disruptions in the operation of transport and communal services.

Transmits UNN with reference to Unian and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

In Kyiv, Kyiv, northern, Cherkasy, and Poltava regions, during the day and evening of June 22, forecasters predicted rain and thunderstorms. The next day - in the eastern, southeastern and central regions of Ukraine, bad weather is also possible - now they are warning of the possibility of showers, thunderstorms.

The State Emergency Service warned of possible disruptions in the operation of transport and communal services.

Recall

UNN reported that on Sunday, June 22, changeable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine, air temperature will be 19-24° during the day, in the south and southwest of the country up to 27°. In the northern and most central regions, short-term rains, partly thunderstorms, north-western, western wind, 7-12 m/s with gusts of 15-20 m/s will pass.

Europe was covered by the first summer heatwave, causing temperatures up to 40°C in some regions and emergency measures. The Netherlands cancels events, and Germany prepares for downpours that will lower temperatures.

Powerful Hurricane "Erik" category 3 reached the coast of southern Mexico in the state of Oaxaca. The maximum wind speed reached 210 km/h, destructive winds and downpours are expected.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWeather and environment
Kyiv Oblast
Cherkasy Oblast
Poltava Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Mexico
Europe
Germany
Netherlands
Ukraine
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9