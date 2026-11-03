AWOL soldiers and mobilized men: who was taken away by ambulance from a house in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka and how many men were there

Among the four servicemen taken away by ambulance after the clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka were two soldiers returned after unauthorized absence from their unit and two mobilized servicemen. Interior Minister of Ukraine Ivan Vygivskyi said this during a briefing, reports UNN.

Details

More than 20 people were in the building in total.

These four people were two servicemen who had been returned after unauthorized absence from their military unit, and two young servicemen, mobilized personnel, who were waiting to be sent for basic military training - Ivan Vygivskyi said.

According to him, in addition to them, other servicemen of the National Guard were in the building, also being prepared to be sent for basic military training, and after the demand to release the first four men, the crowd began demanding the release of the others as well.

Acting Head of the National Police of Ukraine Maksym Tsutskiridze, who was also present at the briefing, said that there had been 26 people in the building in total. He also said that a large number of casualties had been avoided during the unrest.

At present, we have almost no injured people in these incidents that took place. In addition, we have identified 16 radically minded individuals who were taking active actions. The 26 people were representatives who supported these actions and may not have committed them through their own actions there, but neither did they prevent them - Maksym Tsutskiridze noted.

At the same time, the interior minister also commented on the incident in the context of Russian aggression.

russia is waging a hybrid war. It is waging it very effectively, and this situation that occurred yesterday only destabilizes us from within, and unfortunately, under the influence of emotions, we cannot fall for such provocations and behave this way - the official noted.

Recall

The Security Service of Ukraine identified about 100 people who were at the site of the clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka and took part in organizing the events.