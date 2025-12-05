Attempted to blow up a car with Ukrainian soldiers in Mykolaiv: 20-year-old FSB agent detained

The counterintelligence of the Security Service prevented a new terrorist attack in Mykolaiv. As a result of pre-emptive actions, a Russian agent was detained in the city, who, on the orders of the FSB, was preparing to blow up a car with soldiers of the Defense Forces. This was reported by the SBU, writes UNN.

As the investigation established, the suspect was supposed to plant an improvised explosive device (IED) under the service vehicle of Ukrainian military personnel fighting on the southern front. - the message says.

SBU officers uncovered the enemy's plans in advance and detained the suspect in a rented apartment while he was equipping a remote-controlled bomb.

According to the case materials, the order of the Rashists was carried out by a 20-year-old handyman from Kyiv, who came to the attention of the FSB when he was looking for "easy money" in Telegram channels.

After recruitment, the Kyiv resident received instructions from a curator from the Russian Federation via video link on how to make an IED from improvised means.

Then the agent was "sent" to Mykolaiv, where he rented an apartment with money from the Russian special service. There he began to equip a homemade bomb, which he reinforced with metal nuts and equipped with a mobile phone for remote activation.

The suspect was supposed to hide the explosive device, disguised as a fire extinguisher, under a parked car of the Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers and detonate it remotely as the military approached the "location."

During searches of the detainee's temporary residence, components for an IED and a smartphone with evidence of working for the FSB were seized.

Currently, investigators of the Security Service have notified the suspect of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 14, Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (preparation for committing a terrorist act by prior conspiracy by a group of persons).

The perpetrator is in custody without the right to bail. He faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

