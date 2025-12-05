Attempted to blow up a car with Ukrainian soldiers in Mykolaiv: 20-year-old FSB agent detained

$42.180.02
49.230.00
ukenru
Exclusive
07:29 AM • 2730 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 16733 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 28410 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
December 4, 04:56 PM • 25403 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 42905 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
December 4, 12:31 PM • 30092 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 45827 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
December 4, 12:01 PM • 23715 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Exclusive
December 4, 11:24 AM • 22863 views
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
December 4, 09:37 AM • 23023 views
US peace plan talks are being held in parallel on four separate elements - NYT
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
3.7m/s
85%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Fakes about "dangerous Ukrainian food" in Poland are spreading on social media - Center for Countering DisinformationPhotoDecember 4, 11:00 PM • 11316 views
Ukraine on the verge of demographic collapse: population to shrink to 25 million by 2051 - ReutersDecember 5, 01:33 AM • 7272 views
"There is hope": Vance announces good news regarding the war in Ukraine in the coming weeks02:35 AM • 12164 views
ISW: Putin changed his rhetoric on the war, but did not abandon his initial goals03:32 AM • 16572 views
Trump: The war in Ukraine will end, we are establishing peace around the world04:03 AM • 12531 views
Publications
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen next06:30 AM • 5878 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 42887 views
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunityDecember 4, 12:21 PM • 35560 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 45818 views
Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperablePhotoDecember 4, 06:30 AM • 52557 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Rustem Umerov
Timur Mindich
Narendra Modi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Siversk
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump changed architects for White House ballroom06:50 AM • 2020 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 16519 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 30362 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 31163 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 75759 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
The New York Times
FIFA (video game series)

Attempted to blow up a car with Ukrainian soldiers in Mykolaiv: 20-year-old FSB agent detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

The SBU counterintelligence prevented a terrorist attack in Mykolaiv by detaining a 20-year-old FSB agent. He was preparing to blow up a car with Ukrainian military personnel by planting an improvised explosive device.

Attempted to blow up a car with Ukrainian soldiers in Mykolaiv: 20-year-old FSB agent detained

The counterintelligence of the Security Service prevented a new terrorist attack in Mykolaiv. As a result of pre-emptive actions, a Russian agent was detained in the city, who, on the orders of the FSB, was preparing to blow up a car with soldiers of the Defense Forces. This was reported by the SBU, writes UNN.

As the investigation established, the suspect was supposed to plant an improvised explosive device (IED) under the service vehicle of Ukrainian military personnel fighting on the southern front.

- the message says.

SBU officers uncovered the enemy's plans in advance and detained the suspect in a rented apartment while he was equipping a remote-controlled bomb.

According to the case materials, the order of the Rashists was carried out by a 20-year-old handyman from Kyiv, who came to the attention of the FSB when he was looking for "easy money" in Telegram channels.

After recruitment, the Kyiv resident received instructions from a curator from the Russian Federation via video link on how to make an IED from improvised means.

Then the agent was "sent" to Mykolaiv, where he rented an apartment with money from the Russian special service. There he began to equip a homemade bomb, which he reinforced with metal nuts and equipped with a mobile phone for remote activation.

In Lviv, a TCC serviceman died after a stab wound, the attacker was detained - prosecutor's office04.12.25, 12:15 • 3986 views

The suspect was supposed to hide the explosive device, disguised as a fire extinguisher, under a parked car of the Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers and detonate it remotely as the military approached the "location."

During searches of the detainee's temporary residence, components for an IED and a smartphone with evidence of working for the FSB were seized.

Currently, investigators of the Security Service have notified the suspect of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 14, Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (preparation for committing a terrorist act by prior conspiracy by a group of persons).

The perpetrator is in custody without the right to bail. He faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Under the guise of work and delivery: FSB agents detained for helping Russian forces attack Izium's defense lines04.12.25, 10:21 • 3308 views

Olga Rozgon

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Russian propaganda
Search
Social network
War in Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Mykolaiv
Kyiv