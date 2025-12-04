Under the guise of work and delivery: FSB agents detained for helping Russian forces attack Izium's defense lines

$42.200.13
49.230.04
ukenru
December 3, 11:09 PM • 13844 views
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
December 3, 09:56 PM • 23837 views
"I don't know what the Kremlin will do": Trump commented on the meeting of American negotiators with Putin
Exclusive
December 3, 04:02 PM • 27083 views
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"Video
Exclusive
December 3, 03:15 PM • 37992 views
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
December 3, 01:24 PM • 44130 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
December 3, 01:22 PM • 25087 views
Parliament adopted the Budget for 2026
December 3, 11:38 AM • 28457 views
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
December 3, 09:59 AM • 25814 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
December 3, 09:21 AM • 25696 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 30890 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
3.4m/s
93%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Pope Francis bequeathed money for the purchase of ambulances for UkraineDecember 3, 10:52 PM • 14161 views
Germany introduces 10-year citizenship ban for faking language certificatesDecember 4, 12:40 AM • 14752 views
occupiers deny emergency aid to Skadovsk residents due to lack of registrationDecember 4, 12:57 AM • 13045 views
"We will not stand on ceremony, we are waiting for orders": Kadyrov supported Putin's statement about a possible war with Europe03:50 AM • 11562 views
Rare palms that bloom only once in a lifetime have flowered in Rio de Janeiro05:23 AM • 10664 views
Publications
Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperablePhoto06:30 AM • 7918 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solutionDecember 3, 01:24 PM • 44130 views
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and howDecember 3, 11:34 AM • 41830 views
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2PhotoDecember 3, 06:30 AM • 57447 views
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometersDecember 2, 04:58 PM • 59548 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Joe Biden
Steve Witkoff
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
India
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 62813 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 65975 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 120110 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 93485 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 109103 views
Actual
Technology
The Guardian
Social network
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136

Under the guise of work and delivery: FSB agents detained for helping Russian forces attack Izium's defense lines

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

The SBU counterintelligence detained two FSB agents in Kharkiv Oblast who were collecting coordinates of the Defense Forces in the Izium direction. The suspects provided data on military facilities and transformers of the gas compressor station.

Under the guise of work and delivery: FSB agents detained for helping Russian forces attack Izium's defense lines

The counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has detained two more Russian agents in the Kharkiv region. The suspects worked for the FSB and, on the enemy's orders, collected coordinates of the Defense Forces in the Izyum direction. This was reported by the SBU press service, writes UNN.

As the investigation established, the enemy accomplices turned out to be two residents of the district who acted separately but were "connected" to a single curator from Moscow.

- reported the SBU.

According to the case materials, one of the agents is a 56-year-old employee of a local gas compressor station, who, under the guise of work trips, recorded the geolocations of military facilities and "leaked" them to the FSB.

He also sent text messages to the curator describing the location of the main transformers of the GCS, which the Rashists were preparing to strike from the air.

Another agent is a 57-year-old driver who delivered food to frontline stores and simultaneously tracked the coordinates of the strongholds of the Ukrainian troops' defense.

Both suspects sent the collected data via messengers to the resident (leader) of the agent group. He turned out to be their fellow villager, who, during the temporary occupation of the community, left for the Russian Federation and works for the Russian special service.

It was established that in Russia he was recruited by an FSB officer, whose identity was also established by SBU counterintelligence.

According to the plan determined by the enemy special service, the resident was tasked with forming an agent group in the Izyum district of the Kharkiv region.

SBU officers exposed the perpetrators in advance and documented their intelligence activities. At the same time, measures were taken to secure the locations of the Defense Forces in the relevant direction of hostilities.

- the message says.

At the final stage of the special operation, both agents were detained at their places of residence. During the searches, their smartphones, from which they coordinated their actions with the resident, were seized.

SBU investigators informed the detainees of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law by a group of persons).

The perpetrators are in custody without the right to bail. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Comprehensive measures are underway to bring the senior member of the agent group and its curator to justice.

Beat and tortured Ukrainian prisoners of war with electric current: "Doctor Evil" from Mordovian colony received suspicion03.12.25, 13:12 • 3240 views

Olga Rozgon

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Energy
Search
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Life imprisonment
Kharkiv Oblast
Izium
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine