Under the guise of work and delivery: FSB agents detained for helping Russian forces attack Izium's defense lines

The counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has detained two more Russian agents in the Kharkiv region. The suspects worked for the FSB and, on the enemy's orders, collected coordinates of the Defense Forces in the Izyum direction. This was reported by the SBU press service, writes UNN.

As the investigation established, the enemy accomplices turned out to be two residents of the district who acted separately but were "connected" to a single curator from Moscow. - reported the SBU.

According to the case materials, one of the agents is a 56-year-old employee of a local gas compressor station, who, under the guise of work trips, recorded the geolocations of military facilities and "leaked" them to the FSB.

He also sent text messages to the curator describing the location of the main transformers of the GCS, which the Rashists were preparing to strike from the air.

Another agent is a 57-year-old driver who delivered food to frontline stores and simultaneously tracked the coordinates of the strongholds of the Ukrainian troops' defense.

Both suspects sent the collected data via messengers to the resident (leader) of the agent group. He turned out to be their fellow villager, who, during the temporary occupation of the community, left for the Russian Federation and works for the Russian special service.

It was established that in Russia he was recruited by an FSB officer, whose identity was also established by SBU counterintelligence.

According to the plan determined by the enemy special service, the resident was tasked with forming an agent group in the Izyum district of the Kharkiv region.

SBU officers exposed the perpetrators in advance and documented their intelligence activities. At the same time, measures were taken to secure the locations of the Defense Forces in the relevant direction of hostilities. - the message says.

At the final stage of the special operation, both agents were detained at their places of residence. During the searches, their smartphones, from which they coordinated their actions with the resident, were seized.

SBU investigators informed the detainees of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law by a group of persons).

The perpetrators are in custody without the right to bail. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Comprehensive measures are underway to bring the senior member of the agent group and its curator to justice.

