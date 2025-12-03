Beat and tortured Ukrainian prisoners of war with electric current: "Doctor Evil" from Mordovian colony received suspicion

A paramedic of a Russian penal colony, known as "Doctor Evil," who tortured and humiliated Ukrainian prisoners of war instead of treating them, has been notified of suspicion, UNN reports with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office, a paramedic of a Russian penal colony, who tortured and humiliated Ukrainian prisoners of war instead of treating them, has been notified of suspicion. He is accused of cruel treatment of prisoners, which is a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). - the report says.

Details

According to the investigation, the said person, being a medical worker, while in "Correctional Colony No. 10 of the Federal Penitentiary Service Directorate for the Republic of Mordovia," systematically committed violence against Ukrainian prisoners of war.

He passed electric current through Ukrainian prisoners of war, beat them on the head and body with a pipe and other objects. His actions caused our military strong physical pain and deep moral suffering, the prosecutors reported.

For committing the imputed crime, the Criminal Code of Ukraine provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of eight to twelve years.

The pre-trial investigation is being carried out by the Main Investigation Department of the Security Service of Ukraine. Operational support is provided by the Criminal Investigation Department of the National Police of Ukraine."

