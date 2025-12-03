Beat and tortured Ukrainian prisoners of war with electric current: "Doctor Evil" from Mordovian colony received suspicion

$42.330.01
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
09:21 AM • 10854 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 20289 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
December 2, 11:38 PM • 29409 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
December 2, 10:18 PM • 26356 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
December 2, 12:35 PM • 36929 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 74518 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
December 2, 11:33 AM • 49453 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
December 2, 10:36 AM • 39520 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
December 2, 10:08 AM • 34293 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Peskov said whether there would be a truce for the New YearDecember 3, 02:43 AM • 14646 views
Prince Andrew will not receive $600,000 in compensation for eviction from Royal LodgeDecember 3, 03:42 AM • 17127 views
Czech Republic halts modernization of T-72 tanks planned for transfer to UkraineDecember 3, 05:14 AM • 22986 views
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2Photo06:30 AM • 23244 views
Zelenskyy was supposed to meet with Witkoff and Kushner in Brussels, but it was canceled - journalist06:33 AM • 16806 views
Publications
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2Photo06:30 AM • 23362 views
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometersDecember 2, 04:58 PM • 37157 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at OdrexDecember 2, 02:41 PM • 46456 views
How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber policeDecember 2, 02:40 PM • 44688 views
Bitcoin and bonds recover after sell-offs, stocks show growthDecember 2, 11:57 AM • 45571 views
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 52280 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 54472 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 109760 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 83776 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 99583 views
Beat and tortured Ukrainian prisoners of war with electric current: "Doctor Evil" from Mordovian colony received suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

The paramedic of a Russian colony, known as "Doctor Evil", has been notified of suspicion for cruel treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war. He tortured them with electric current and beat them, causing physical pain and moral suffering.

Beat and tortured Ukrainian prisoners of war with electric current: "Doctor Evil" from Mordovian colony received suspicion

A paramedic of a Russian penal colony, known as "Doctor Evil," who tortured and humiliated Ukrainian prisoners of war instead of treating them, has been notified of suspicion, UNN reports with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office, a paramedic of a Russian penal colony, who tortured and humiliated Ukrainian prisoners of war instead of treating them, has been notified of suspicion. He is accused of cruel treatment of prisoners, which is a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

- the report says.

Tortured Ukrainians during the occupation of Izium and Kherson: three Russian servicemen identified, one of them sentenced to life imprisonment17.10.25, 14:29 • 4568 views

Details

According to the investigation, the said person, being a medical worker, while in "Correctional Colony No. 10 of the Federal Penitentiary Service Directorate for the Republic of Mordovia," systematically committed violence against Ukrainian prisoners of war.

He passed electric current through Ukrainian prisoners of war, beat them on the head and body with a pipe and other objects. His actions caused our military strong physical pain and deep moral suffering, the prosecutors reported.

For committing the imputed crime, the Criminal Code of Ukraine provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of eight to twelve years.

The pre-trial investigation is being carried out by the Main Investigation Department of the Security Service of Ukraine. Operational support is provided by the Criminal Investigation Department of the National Police of Ukraine."

Organized the blowing up of the Kakhovka HPP in the summer of 2023: Russian Major General заочно notified of suspicion01.10.25, 14:51 • 2990 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Martial law
War in Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine