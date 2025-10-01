Organized the blowing up of the Kakhovka HPP in the summer of 2023: Russian Major General заочно notified of suspicion

$41.140.18
48.300.14
ukenru
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 1098 views
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
10:38 AM • 4394 views
Venislavsky explained how allowing men under 22 to leave Ukraine benefits the state and how it affected mobilization.
09:34 AM • 7722 views
President ordered a full inspection after 9 people died due to bad weather in OdesaPhoto
Exclusive
October 1, 06:00 AM • 38748 views
Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's responsePhoto
October 1, 05:57 AM • 34556 views
US government shuts down for the first time since 2019: who will get paid during the shutdown and who won't
October 1, 05:47 AM • 27973 views
Eight-day blackout: EU calls on Russia to immediately withdraw all its forces from Zaporizhzhia NPP and all of Ukraine
October 1, 05:00 AM • 44840 views
New category of basic social assistance recipients, subsidy appointments, coin withdrawal: innovations from October 1Photo
September 30, 05:35 PM • 25247 views
It is important for the world to know what the consequences could be: Zelenskyy discussed the longest blackout at the occupied ZNPP with the UN Secretary-General
Exclusive
September 30, 04:26 PM • 34592 views
When to get a flu shot and how long does protection last: at the beginning of the epidemic season, a doctor answered key questions
Exclusive
September 30, 01:32 PM • 63002 views
Instead of ministers - entrepreneurs: what's wrong with NABU's criminal proceedings
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
1m/s
56%
757mm
Popular news
9 people became victims of bad weather in Odesa and the region, including a childPhotoOctober 1, 05:18 AM • 28487 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideo07:33 AM • 25220 views
Orban may get unexpected support in attempts to keep Ukraine out of the EU - Politico08:02 AM • 14469 views
Mass drone flights over critical infrastructure facilities recorded in Germany - Spiegel08:09 AM • 20586 views
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhoto09:58 AM • 10843 views
Publications
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 1138 views
Drug prices are rising, trust is falling: why "Darnytsia" is losing the battle for the consumer11:02 AM • 5072 views
World Chocolate Day: top 5 sweet recipes worth making todayPhoto10:37 AM • 7670 views
Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's responsePhoto
Exclusive
October 1, 06:00 AM • 38772 views
New category of basic social assistance recipients, subsidy appointments, coin withdrawal: innovations from October 1PhotoOctober 1, 05:00 AM • 44848 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Fedir Venislavskyi
Mette Frederiksen
António Costa
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Germany
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhoto09:58 AM • 11083 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideo07:33 AM • 25474 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 21455 views
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?September 30, 02:16 PM • 25218 views
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 millionSeptember 30, 09:59 AM • 35381 views
Actual
TikTok
Tesla Model Y
Bild
Brent Crude
E-6 Mercury

Organized the blowing up of the Kakhovka HPP in the summer of 2023: Russian Major General заочно notified of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 728 views

Law enforcement officers заочно notified a Russian Major General of suspicion, who was involved in the blowing up of the Kakhovka HPP in the summer of 2023. He organized the blowing up by forces of subordinate units, which led to ecocide and the flooding of 66 settlements.

Organized the blowing up of the Kakhovka HPP in the summer of 2023: Russian Major General заочно notified of suspicion

Ukrainian law enforcement agencies have in absentia notified a Russian major general, who is involved in the undermining of the Kakhovka HPP in the summer of 2023, of suspicion. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

From January to November 2023, the accused held the position of Chief of Staff - First Deputy Commander of the Russian "Dnipro" grouping in the Kherson direction.

The investigation established that from the end of May until June 6, 2023 - the day of the hydroelectric power plant's destruction - the suspect was in Nova Kakhovka. He organized the undermining of the Kakhovka HPP by forces of the subordinate staff, engineering and sapper units, and the 205th separate motorized rifle brigade of the Russian Armed Forces.

The defendant personally coordinated the criminal actions that led to ecocide, the death of people and animals, the flooding of large areas of agricultural land, nature reserves and forests, as well as 46 settlements in the Kherson region and 20 in the Mykolaiv region.

He was notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder) with a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

Recall

In Nova Kakhovka, the former gauleiter Volodymyr Leontiev died. The head of the occupation "administration" of the Kherson region, Volodymyr Saldo, blamed Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Electricity
Mykolaiv Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine