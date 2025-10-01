Organized the blowing up of the Kakhovka HPP in the summer of 2023: Russian Major General заочно notified of suspicion

Ukrainian law enforcement agencies have in absentia notified a Russian major general, who is involved in the undermining of the Kakhovka HPP in the summer of 2023, of suspicion. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

From January to November 2023, the accused held the position of Chief of Staff - First Deputy Commander of the Russian "Dnipro" grouping in the Kherson direction.

The investigation established that from the end of May until June 6, 2023 - the day of the hydroelectric power plant's destruction - the suspect was in Nova Kakhovka. He organized the undermining of the Kakhovka HPP by forces of the subordinate staff, engineering and sapper units, and the 205th separate motorized rifle brigade of the Russian Armed Forces.

The defendant personally coordinated the criminal actions that led to ecocide, the death of people and animals, the flooding of large areas of agricultural land, nature reserves and forests, as well as 46 settlements in the Kherson region and 20 in the Mykolaiv region.

He was notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder) with a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

Recall

In Nova Kakhovka, the former gauleiter Volodymyr Leontiev died. The head of the occupation "administration" of the Kherson region, Volodymyr Saldo, blamed Ukraine.