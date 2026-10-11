An attempt was made to smuggle more than 650 kg of kratom into Ukraine — what kind of substance it is and how dangerous it is

At the border with Hungary, Ukrainian border guards discovered more than 650 kilograms of a substance resembling the kratom plant, which is used as a drug, in a minibus. This was reported by UNN, citing the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

The offenders concealed the briquettes containing the substance in compartments of the vehicle.

Details

The find was discovered at the Tysa checkpoint. During an inspection of the minibus, border guards from the Chop detachment, together with operatives, found concealed briquettes containing a plant-based substance resembling kratom. The cargo was hidden in several places: above the driver's seat and behind the passenger seats. The total weight of the briquettes, including the packaging, was 652.8 kilograms.

The border guards seized the substance, as well as the minibus, whose value exceeds UAH 255,000. Law enforcement officers were notified of the find.

For reference

Kratom is a tropical plant that grows mainly in Southeast Asia, particularly in Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia. Its leaves contain psychoactive substances that affect the nervous system.

In small doses, it can act as a stimulant, increasing alertness and activity. In larger doses, it can cause relaxation, drowsiness, and reduced pain sensations. Regular use can lead to dependence.

Side effects include nausea, vomiting, constipation, and dizziness. In severe cases, seizures, liver damage, and respiratory depression are possible.

On November 15, 2024, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted Resolution No. 1306, adding kratom leaves, mitragynine, and 7-hydroxymitragynine to the list of narcotic substances whose circulation is restricted. Therefore, the illegal transportation or smuggling of this substance may constitute grounds for criminal liability.

Earlier

In March this year, law enforcement officers in Zaporizhzhia exposed an organized group that supplied the narcotic kratom disguised as matcha tea. During the special operation, more than one ton of the prohibited substance worth over UAH 10 million was seized.