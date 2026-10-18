An attempt was made to set fire to a Starlink equipment storage facility in Lithuania

Lithuanian Prime Minister Mindaugas Sinkevičius reported that on the night of October 18, an attempt was made to set fire to a company in the country that stores Starlink communications equipment. He reported this on Facebook, according to UNN.

Details

The head of the Lithuanian government convened a meeting of the National Security Commission on Monday, October 19.

An attempt was made to set fire to a Lithuanian company where Starlink communications equipment is stored. The services warned the company about possible attacks, security was tightened, and the attempt failed. Our services are closely monitoring the activities of hostile states and taking measures to protect people and their property - the post said.

Additionally

On Sunday morning, the Lithuanian authorities called on residents of the country’s central and northern regions to take shelter for about an hour due to the appearance of an unidentified flying object.

Recall

The Lithuanian government froze the assets of Russian oligarchs Alisher Usmanov and Mikhail Fridman after they were removed from the EU sanctions list.