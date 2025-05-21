Amazon fires last year caused unprecedented global forest loss - study

$41.490.09
The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.
11:37 AM • 14039 views

The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.

09:43 AM • 35475 views

The heating season will not be easy: Ukrenergo explained why

09:21 AM • 44602 views

How technology and systemic steps help stop "gray" imports – lawyer's comment

May 21, 06:00 AM • 54482 views

Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with

May 21, 05:00 AM • 137523 views

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

May 20, 02:51 PM • 83355 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

May 20, 02:05 PM • 122111 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

May 20, 12:52 PM • 242570 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

May 20, 12:13 PM • 87337 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

May 20, 11:15 AM • 207556 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Drones attacked Russian defense industry enterprises at night: details

May 21, 06:43 AM • 57508 views

"Sort it out yourselves": NYT found out what Trump told Zelensky after the call with Putin

May 21, 07:01 AM • 88571 views

One step closer to EGOT status: Lady Gaga wins an Emmy and now only needs the last of the prestigious awards

07:20 AM • 84763 views

"House of the Dragon" star received a harsh assessment of acting already on the second day of filming

08:52 AM • 45481 views

Large-scale fire on the territory of Bila Tserkva CHP: rescuers showed footage of the liquidation

11:46 AM • 19780 views
Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

May 21, 05:00 AM • 137550 views

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

May 20, 02:33 PM • 152519 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense
May 20, 12:52 PM • 242587 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
May 20, 11:15 AM • 207573 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 20, 05:58 AM • 271088 views
"House of the Dragon" star received a harsh assessment of acting already on the second day of filming

08:52 AM • 46281 views

One step closer to EGOT status: Lady Gaga wins an Emmy and now only needs the last of the prestigious awards

07:20 AM • 85523 views

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

May 20, 07:01 AM • 148933 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 111966 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 105411 views
Amazon fires last year caused unprecedented global forest loss - study

Kyiv • UNN

 • 482 views

In 2024, the world lost a record area of tropical forests, especially in Brazil, due to massive fires caused by climate change. Bolivia was also severely affected, and Canada and Russia recorded record forest fires.

Amazon fires last year caused unprecedented global forest loss - study

Global tropical forest losses in 2024 have reached an unprecedented level due to large-scale fires caused by climate change. According to a new report by the World Resources Institute and the University of Maryland, the main hotspot was Brazil, where millions of hectares of Amazon forests were affected by fire. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Large-scale forest fires, which are a consequence of climate change, caused a record loss of forests in 2024 - according to a report by the World Resources Institute and the University of Maryland.

As the publication adds, the loss of only tropical primary forests in 2024 reached 6.7 million hectares, which is 80% more than the year before last. This is an area comparable to the territory of Panama.

Brazil was the most affected, losing 2.8 million hectares of tropical forest. This was a significant step backwards after 2023, when the country's new president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, promised to strengthen the protection of the Amazon.

This was unprecedented, which means that we must adapt all our policies to the new reality,

 — commented Andre Lima, responsible for the policy of combating deforestation at the Ministry of Environmental Protection of Brazil.

Bolivia turned out to be the second largest country in terms of forest loss among tropical countries, even surpassing the Democratic Republic of Congo. Forest loss in Bolivia increased by 200% — due to drought, fires and government support for the expansion of agriculture. Similar trends were observed in Peru, Mexico, Nicaragua and Guatemala.

The signals from these data are particularly alarming. There is a fear that climate challenges will exceed our ability to respond effectively,

 - said Matthew Hansen from the University of Maryland.

Among the exceptions is Southeast Asia. In particular, Malaysia, Indonesia and Laos showed a reduction in forest fire losses thanks to the efforts of governments, communities and businesses, according to the publication.

Relic dragon tree is threatened with extinction due to climate change and goats19.05.25, 17:47 • 13697 views

Another example of effective resistance to fires is the territory of the indigenous population of Charagua Iyambae in southern Bolivia. There, thanks to early warning systems and sustainable land use, it was possible to preserve forests, despite record fires in the country.

Losses were not limited to the tropics. 5.2 million hectares of forest were burned in the boreal forests of Canada and Russia — record figures for the year.

The Earth is overheating: the planet has crossed the temperature threshold with an excess of 1.58°C08.05.25, 17:59 • 10251 view

Currently, deforestation brings more money than supporting their sustainable development,

 - said WRI Global Forest Director Rod Taylor.

He expressed hope that at the next climate summit in Brazil, world leaders will agree on better mechanisms for financing environmental protection measures.

Los Angeles Fire Recovery Plan for $925 million: What is planned13.04.25, 01:04 • 3198 views

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Laos
Malaysia
Reuters
Mexico
Guatemala
Indonesia
Brazil
Canada
Democratic Republic of the Congo
