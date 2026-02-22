After Russia's massive night attack, air defense in the regions will be strengthened - Zelenskyy

$43.270.00
50.920.00
ukenru
09:06 AM • 6510 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - police and SBU detained a suspect in the crimePhoto
February 22, 12:48 AM • 21644 views
23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's OfficeVideo
February 21, 11:49 PM • 33368 views
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured peopleVideo
February 21, 10:51 PM • 29917 views
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
February 21, 05:20 PM • 50094 views
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM • 49414 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Exclusive
February 21, 11:17 AM • 38887 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
February 21, 11:02 AM • 36770 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - media
February 21, 09:59 AM • 29232 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against 225 captains of Russia's "shadow fleet" and military-industrial complex companies
Exclusive
February 21, 08:00 AM • 25552 views
Black cumin: properties and benefits for the bodyPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
2.9m/s
70%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian forces are installing mesh modems on Molniya attack drones to create a unified control networkFebruary 22, 01:58 AM • 8522 views
Ex-Prince Andrew's wife's reputation completely ruined due to new revelations of her ties to EpsteinFebruary 22, 02:16 AM • 9690 views
The Russian Federation launched a massive combined attack on Kyiv and a number of regions of Ukraine using strategic aviation and hypersonic missilesFebruary 22, 04:19 AM • 19119 views
A bus with Chinese tourists fell through the ice on Lake Baikal, killing 8 peopleFebruary 22, 04:37 AM • 12520 views
Dmytro Razumkov's house damaged in Russian attack on Kyiv region on February 22Video07:04 AM • 8874 views
Publications
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 61255 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 70780 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 80864 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 93985 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 132010 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Musician
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sadovyi
Bloggers
Actual places
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
United States
Lviv
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacationPhotoFebruary 21, 03:47 PM • 27490 views
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhotoFebruary 21, 08:33 AM • 30489 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interviewFebruary 21, 07:37 AM • 31690 views
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationshipFebruary 20, 08:02 PM • 23548 views
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having childrenFebruary 20, 07:21 PM • 26114 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
Tor missile system

After Russia's massive night attack, air defense in the regions will be strengthened - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

President Zelenskyy held a meeting after Russia's massive night attack with almost 50 missiles and 297 drones. They discussed protection against Russian strikes and the investigation of the terrorist attack in Lviv.

After Russia's massive night attack, air defense in the regions will be strengthened - Zelenskyy
Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conference call on the situation in the regions after Russia's massive night attack with missiles and drones, during which the enemy used almost 50 missiles, including 22 ballistic ones, as well as 297 drones of various types. Zelenskyy reported this following the meeting, according to UNN.

Details

According to the president, a significant part of the aerial targets were destroyed by air defense forces, but the attack was aimed not only at energy infrastructure.

There were almost 50 missiles, including 22 ballistic ones, and another 297 drones of various types. A significant part was shot down. Protection is needed every day

- Zelenskyy noted.

He reported that this time the Russians also attacked logistical facilities, including railway infrastructure, as well as water supply systems in cities.

We discussed in detail with representatives of the regions that protection against Russian strikes needs to be scaled up and changes in Russian tactics need to be promptly taken into account 

- the president emphasized.

Zelenskyy informed that a church was damaged in Boryspil district of Kyiv region as a result of the strike, and residential buildings were damaged in a number of regions. All victims are being provided with the necessary assistance.

Separately, the president reported on the instruction to strengthen air defense in Sumy region after a targeted attack by a Russian drone on an ambulance in Shostka district, which killed three people.

Russians must feel the consequences for every such strike, and in all border and frontline regions it must be felt that protection against Russian drones is increasing

 - he stated.

The president also reported that the Minister of Internal Affairs reported on the progress of the investigation into the terrorist attack in Lviv.

Several people have been detained, and all facts will be clarified within the framework of the necessary procedural work. Later, law enforcement officers will provide more information to the public

- Zelenskyy noted.

Recall

On the night of February 22, Russian troops attacked Ukraine, using strategic bombers and hundreds of drones. The main blow was aimed at Kyiv, missiles moved through several regions.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

SocietyWar in UkrainePolitics
Real estate
Technology
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Search
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Sumy Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Lviv
Kyiv