After Russia's massive night attack, air defense in the regions will be strengthened - Zelenskyy

Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conference call on the situation in the regions after Russia's massive night attack with missiles and drones, during which the enemy used almost 50 missiles, including 22 ballistic ones, as well as 297 drones of various types. Zelenskyy reported this following the meeting, according to UNN.

Details

According to the president, a significant part of the aerial targets were destroyed by air defense forces, but the attack was aimed not only at energy infrastructure.

There were almost 50 missiles, including 22 ballistic ones, and another 297 drones of various types. A significant part was shot down. Protection is needed every day - Zelenskyy noted.

He reported that this time the Russians also attacked logistical facilities, including railway infrastructure, as well as water supply systems in cities.

We discussed in detail with representatives of the regions that protection against Russian strikes needs to be scaled up and changes in Russian tactics need to be promptly taken into account - the president emphasized.

Zelenskyy informed that a church was damaged in Boryspil district of Kyiv region as a result of the strike, and residential buildings were damaged in a number of regions. All victims are being provided with the necessary assistance.

Separately, the president reported on the instruction to strengthen air defense in Sumy region after a targeted attack by a Russian drone on an ambulance in Shostka district, which killed three people.

Russians must feel the consequences for every such strike, and in all border and frontline regions it must be felt that protection against Russian drones is increasing - he stated.

The president also reported that the Minister of Internal Affairs reported on the progress of the investigation into the terrorist attack in Lviv.

Several people have been detained, and all facts will be clarified within the framework of the necessary procedural work. Later, law enforcement officers will provide more information to the public - Zelenskyy noted.

Recall

On the night of February 22, Russian troops attacked Ukraine, using strategic bombers and hundreds of drones. The main blow was aimed at Kyiv, missiles moved through several regions.