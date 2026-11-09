German far-right figures want to hold a Germany–United States–Russia summit in Abu Dhabi on the war without Ukraine. Le Monde writes, according to UNN.

Details

It is reported that the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party is proposing that the meeting be held in spring 2027. According to Markus Frohnmaier, deputy chairman of the parliamentary group in the Bundestag, the summit’s topics would include restoring economic and energy ties with Russia, including the relaunch of Nord Stream 1.

The Alternative for Germany claims that it maintains good contacts both with the U.S. State Department and Donald Trump’s advisers, and with Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the presidential administration, as well as with their respective intelligence services - the article says.

It is noted that the AfD is calling for aid to Ukraine to be suspended immediately and for sanctions against Russia to be unconditionally lifted. The party says that aid could be used as leverage on Kyiv to secure its renunciation of its pre-war borders, including Crimea.

Recall

Nearly two-thirds of Germans support military aid to Ukraine, while 46% expect Russia to attack NATO.

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