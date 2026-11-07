$45.440.0951.040.21
ukenru
10:17 PM • 18272 views
SBU General Duka was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 65 million
09:15 PM • 14387 views
In October, Russia lost more than 54,000 military personnel killed and wounded — Sybiha
November 6, 08:32 PM • 16047 views
IMF mission begins work on the second and third reviews of the EFF program — what tranche does Ukraine expect
November 6, 07:47 PM • 18525 views
Russia is preparing strikes on Ukraine’s energy sector, bridges, and civilian infrastructure — Zelenskyy
November 6, 07:11 PM • 16661 views
Snow, frost and icy conditions — what weather to expect in Ukraine over the next three days
November 6, 06:49 PM • 23655 views
New expenses in utility bills: Ukrainians may be required to pay for the outfitting of shelters
November 6, 06:33 PM • 13620 views
The energy supply situation has worsened in Kyiv — Klitschko named the reason
November 6, 05:11 PM • 14883 views
A number of European media outlets received bomb threats — is there a “Russian trail” behind them?
November 6, 04:45 PM • 15430 views
On November 7, outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine — how long people will have to sit without electricity
Exclusive
November 6, 04:29 PM • 12341 views
A surcharge for generators in cafés: is it legal for establishments to add markups during blackouts?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
Ukraine continues strikes on Russia's oil refining industry in response to the Russian Federation's attacks on the energy sector - ZelenskyyNovember 6, 05:37 PM • 4858 views
For the first time in 100 years, Balenciaga will be headed by a woman — what is known about Martine RoseNovember 6, 06:15 PM • 12182 views
The first snow in Ukraine: which regions have already felt winter's breathVideoNovember 6, 07:34 PM • 13622 views
Zelenskyy announced personnel decisions in the Armed Forces of UkraineNovember 6, 08:17 PM • 6506 views
Night attack on Kyiv: two injured and buildings damaged01:19 AM • 5674 views
Publications
The first snow in Ukraine: which regions have already felt winter's breathVideoNovember 6, 07:34 PM • 13664 views
New expenses in utility bills: Ukrainians may be required to pay for the outfitting of sheltersNovember 6, 06:49 PM • 23655 views
Patent registration in Ukraine: how to obtain a patent and protect an invention November 6, 03:17 PM • 23122 views
Veterans’ return to work: expert explains why it is important to prepare not only the workplace but also the team
Exclusive
November 6, 07:15 AM • 48360 views
"Am I a bad mother?": Why women hide postpartum depression and how to help them
Exclusive
November 6, 06:40 AM • 48790 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Ihor Garbaruk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
For the first time in 100 years, Balenciaga will be headed by a woman — what is known about Martine RoseNovember 6, 06:15 PM • 12222 views
Netflix has announced a prequel to "Stranger Things" with new characters — when to expect itVideoNovember 6, 04:04 PM • 12991 views
Meghan Markle’s father arrested in the US — mediaNovember 6, 03:01 PM • 17205 views
The EU has brought serious accusations against TikTok — the company faces a hefty fineNovember 6, 02:12 PM • 18013 views
Passions in F1: why tensions are escalating between Ferrari's driversNovember 6, 01:53 PM • 16587 views
Actual
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot
Film
Series
9K720 Iskander

"The Greens" accused the AfD of Russian propaganda over Mendel's speech in the Bundestag

Kyiv • UNN

 • 308 views

Yulia Mendel spoke at an AfD event in the Bundestag and called for Ukraine to have neutral status. "The Greens" called it Russian propaganda.

"The Greens" accused the AfD of Russian propaganda over Mendel's speech in the Bundestag

Germany’s Greens party sharply criticized the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) for organizing a speech by former Ukrainian Presidential spokesperson Yulia Mendel at the Bundestag complex, accusing her of spreading Russian propaganda. Welt reports, according to UNN.

Details

According to Greens parliamentary group secretary Irene Mihalic, Mendel is reversing the roles of perpetrator and victim, while the AfD is willingly using this propaganda for its pro-Russian activities in the Bundestag.

This speech says a great deal about the AfD’s political agenda

- Mihalic said.

She added that this mocks the tens of thousands of people who have become victims of Russian aggression.

"This distortion is simply disgusting and has no place in the chamber of the German parliament," the politician concluded.

Context

On November 4, Mendel took part in an AfD event at Jakob-Kaiser-Haus, a building in the Bundestag parliamentary complex in Berlin. According to German media reports, she advocated a neutral status for Ukraine that would rule out its membership in NATO and the EU, and also sharply criticized Zelenskyy.

Later, the Security Service and the Prosecutor General’s Office notified Yulia Mendel, who is engaged in information and subversive activities against Ukraine, of suspicion in absentia.

The sanctions are unconstitutional, as are many other decisions by Zelenskyy — Mendel responded to the imposition of restrictions against her14.09.26, 01:56 • 5502 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Alternative for Germany
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Bundestag
Security Service of Ukraine
NATO
European Union
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine