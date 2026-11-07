Germany’s Greens party sharply criticized the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) for organizing a speech by former Ukrainian Presidential spokesperson Yulia Mendel at the Bundestag complex, accusing her of spreading Russian propaganda. Welt reports, according to UNN.

Details

According to Greens parliamentary group secretary Irene Mihalic, Mendel is reversing the roles of perpetrator and victim, while the AfD is willingly using this propaganda for its pro-Russian activities in the Bundestag.

This speech says a great deal about the AfD’s political agenda - Mihalic said.

She added that this mocks the tens of thousands of people who have become victims of Russian aggression.

"This distortion is simply disgusting and has no place in the chamber of the German parliament," the politician concluded.

Context

On November 4, Mendel took part in an AfD event at Jakob-Kaiser-Haus, a building in the Bundestag parliamentary complex in Berlin. According to German media reports, she advocated a neutral status for Ukraine that would rule out its membership in NATO and the EU, and also sharply criticized Zelenskyy.

Later, the Security Service and the Prosecutor General’s Office notified Yulia Mendel, who is engaged in information and subversive activities against Ukraine, of suspicion in absentia.

The sanctions are unconstitutional, as are many other decisions by Zelenskyy — Mendel responded to the imposition of restrictions against her