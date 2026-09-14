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The sanctions are unconstitutional, as are many other decisions by Zelenskyy — Mendel responded to the imposition of restrictions against her

Kyiv • UNN

 • 212 views

Zelenskyy's former press secretary said that sanctions against her had been imposed ahead of her appearance in the European Parliament. She called them unconstitutional.

The sanctions are unconstitutional, as are many other decisions by Zelenskyy — Mendel responded to the imposition of restrictions against her

Former presidential press secretary Yulia Mendel responded to Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s imposition of sanctions against her. This was reported by UNN.

Details

According to her, the head of state imposed restrictions on her several days before her appearance in the European Parliament.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, my former boss, imposed sanctions against me. Sanctions against Ukrainian citizens are unconstitutional, as are many other decisions by Zelenskyy. Volodymyr Zelenskyy uses them against everyone who advocates peace in Ukraine. I knew that "high treason" was being prepared because of my interview with Tucker Carlson and suspected that sanctions were possible. This does not change my position, nor the position of millions of Ukrainians

- Mendel said.

She added that "for Ukraine to survive, it needs peace, not another dictatorship, even if it is Zelenskyy’s dictatorship".

Previously

The day before, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against his former press secretary, Yulia Mendel. In particular, she was stripped of Ukrainian state awards and temporarily deprived of the right to use and dispose of assets.

Mendel became Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s spokesperson in July 2019, shortly after he took office as President following a competitive selection process.

"Was ready to give up Donbas": Mendel gave a scandalous interview about Zelenskyy, Putin, and the war in Ukraine. The OP reacted12.05.26, 13:30 • 22548 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
Sanctions
European Parliament
Tucker Carlson
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine