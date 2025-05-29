Absolutely real: Ambassador on the creation of a tribunal for Putin this year

The launch of the Special Tribunal on the Russian Federation and other aggressor countries involved in the war against Ukraine is already close. Its implementation can realistically be done this year. This was stated by Ambassador-at-Large Anton Korynevych during the discussion "The Road to Justice: How and When Putin Will Be in the Dock", a correspondent reports UNN.

According to Korynevych, from a legal point of view, Ukraine has three packages of documents ready for the establishment of a Special Tribunal.

In Lviv, these documents entered into force on May 9, 2025.

After May 14, the establishment of the Special Tribunal is a priority for the Council of Europe. From an informal format, the creation process has moved to Strasbourg, to the Council of Europe. This is certainly important, because we need an international framework and support for the establishment of the tribunal - said Anton Korynevych.

According to him, international colleagues are currently working on a plan to implement the tribunal in Strasbourg.

The tribunal is already approaching, and in order for it to become a reality, the relevant Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe must finally support this idea and instruct the Secretary General of the organization to conclude an agreement with Ukraine. It is absolutely realistic to do this this year. If everything goes well, the launch of the Special Tribunal may take place quite quickly - Korynevych said.

This tribunal will be special, because it concerns exclusively the crime of aggression, because other crimes are covered by other courts.

We have an aggressive war of russia against Ukraine, a war that the European continent has not seen for more than 80 years, so the tribunal will be special. It will have only one crime, unlike others in human history. We do not see the need to wait until the end of the war for the Special Tribunal to start working and issuing verdicts - said the ambassador.

"We are not reacting to this": the Kremlin on the European Union's plans to create a special tribunal for the Russian Federation

Korynevych noted that the verdicts will concern not only Putin.

I would like to note that this is not a crime of one person, but of many people who must all receive appropriate sentences. We are talking not only about russia, but also about other states that contribute to its aggression against Ukraine and are themselves waging this aggression - he said.

People's Deputy of Ukraine Yevhenia Kravchuk outlined the countries in question during the discussion. In particular, she mentioned Belarus and North Korea, which are directly committing armed aggression against Ukraine. Other states that contribute to this will be determined by the tribunal itself.

As for the punishment, unfortunately, there will be no death penalty, since there is the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, but we are talking about confiscation of property, in particular, in the territory of the warring countries - Kravchuk said.

She also added that the tribunal will raise the issue of the register of damages for the destruction and damage of Ukrainians' property, since damages have been recorded since 2022, but the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine began in 2014.

Ambassador-at-Large Anton Korynevych reported that the process of establishing a special tribunal for the crime of aggression of russia against Ukraine will be completed quite quickly. The Special Tribunal will be able to issue verdicts that will be recognized by the international court.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaya Kallas stated that Ukraine and the EU will announce the establishment of a special tribunal on May 9, the purpose of which will be to prosecute Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and other Russian officials for organizing the invasion of Ukraine.

On Europe Day, an international coalition of 39 states officially supported the establishment of a special tribunal on the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine.