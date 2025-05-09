"We are not reacting to this": the Kremlin on the European Union's plans to create a special tribunal for the Russian Federation

Putin's press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, stated that the Kremlin is not reacting to the European Union's plans to create a special tribunal for war crimes of aggression committed by representatives of Russia against Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Russian "Media".

Details

Peskov stated that the Kremlin does not intend to react to the desire of some European Union countries to establish an anti-Russian tribunal.

We don't react to this - he said.

Addition

Ministers of Foreign Affairs and other representatives of the member states of the Coalition of States for the establishment of a special tribunal regarding the crime of aggression against Ukraine approved the creation of a special tribunal, referring to the Resolution of the General Assembly of the United Nations regarding aggression against Ukraine and the Vienna-Riga statement of the Coalition of States of November 22, 2024.

Next week, at the meeting of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe in Luxembourg, the next step will be taken towards formalizing the establishment of the Special Tribunal regarding the crime of aggression against Ukraine. This is stated in the Lviv statement of the Coalition of States for the establishment of a special tribunal regarding the crime of aggression against Ukraine within the framework of the Council of Europe.