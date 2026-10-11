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A young woman was killed and a young schoolboy was injured: the Russian Armed Forces struck three regions of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

Seven people were injured in Sloviansk, a 36-year-old woman was killed and eight people were injured in Kharkiv. Three people were injured in the Rivne region.

A young woman was killed and a young schoolboy was injured: the Russian Armed Forces struck three regions of Ukraine

Russia continued to terrorize civilians and attack Ukrainian cities during the day on October 11. The occupiers carried out strikes using UAVs and guided aerial bombs, UNN reports, citing information from regional administrations.

Details

Thus, in Sloviansk (Donetsk region), 7 people were injured as a result of an airstrike. There, the occupiers attacked five- and nine-story apartment buildings. State Emergency Service rescuers managed to save 5 residents. One man had to be pulled from the rubble.

In the Kharkiv region, the enemy hit a private house in the Nemyshlianskyi district with a guided aerial bomb. A 36-year-old woman was killed in the strike. Eight people were also injured, including a 7-year-old boy, a 44-year-old woman, and men aged 30 and 61. Medical workers provided them with assistance.

In addition, the Russian Armed Forces struck the Rivne region. Three people were injured.

Reminder

On October 10–11, Russia shelled five regions of Ukraine: at least 21 people were killed, and dozens were injured. Residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

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